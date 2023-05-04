The Denison city-wide clean-up has been set.
Residents can bring their excess refuse to be put in the containers set at the 7th Street ball field in Denison between the hours of 8 a,m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and 8 a,m. and noon on Saturday, May 13. (The container will need to be dumped when it gets full, so it may be gone for a short period of time to do so.)
Items not allowed include:
• No metal or concrete chunks;
• No steel, aluminum, or tin;
• No tires;
• No appliances -- refrigerators, freezers, microwaves, dehumidifiers, stoves, washers, dryers, furnaces, or air conditioners can be mixed with waste;
• No fencing wire;
• No liquids;
People are also reading…
• No hazardous waste or yard waste materials;
• No liquid paint of any kind (please dry paint with kitty litter);
• No items which are part of the recycling program;
• No dimensional lumber over 6 feet in length.
People with questions regarding proper disposal of any of the items above can call 712-263-3143.