Harlan — The skies above Harlan will soon be buzzing with orientation flights for youth! Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, will be hosting a Cadet Great Start Program for all 12 to 18 year olds who are interested in joining Civil Air Patrol in its Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron sub-flight (a.k.a. Harlan Flight).

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, with a mission to provide emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs to young people. The organization has been active in Iowa for many years, and the extension of the Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron based in Atlantic to include this new flight in Harlan is a welcome addition to the state’s aviation community.

The Cadet Great Start Program is an introductory course designed for young people who are interested in joining the Civil Air Patrol. In these first few weeks, those who participate will be able to accomplish all of the requirements to earn their first achievement in the program. This includes learning the basics of aerospace education, leadership and character development. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about aviation and they will also be introduced to the various activities and opportunities that are available to cadets in the Civil Air Patrol.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new Civil Air Patrol flight in Harlan,” said 1st Lieutenant Stacy Condie, the flight commander of the new flight. “We believe that this organization has a lot to offer young people in terms of leadership development, character building, and aerospace education. The Cadet Great Start Program is a great way for young people to get a taste of what the Civil Air Patrol is all about.”