Clausen is the new vet at Seaton Vet Clinic

Dr. Tarin Clausen is the new veterinarian at Seaton Vet Clinic, though she has actually worked there for nearly a decade.

Clausen started working at Seaton Vet Clinic during her senior year of high school in 2011.

She grew up in Charter Oak and was a member of the Charter Oak-Ute FFA and the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club.

She showed pigs at the Crawford County Fair.

Clausen said she has been an “animal person” since she was a kid.

“I was always bringing something home,” she said.

“Working at the sale barn with Doc Seaton has made me want to learn more,” she told the Bulletin and Review in 2012.

Clausen said her time in a preceptorship with Crawford County Memorial Hospital during her senior year also helped her make up her mind about the direction she wanted to go after high school.

“I went to different departments and one of the places I had to go was a vet clinic - and that’s when I decided I wanted to be a vet instead of doing something with humans,” she said.

Seaton Vet Clinic was the clinic she visited.