Clausen is the new vet at Seaton Vet Clinic

Dr. Tarin Clausen is the new veterinarian at Seaton Vet Clinic, though she has actually worked there for nearly a decade.
Clausen started working at Seaton Vet Clinic during her senior year of high school in 2011.
She grew up in Charter Oak and was a member of the Charter Oak-Ute FFA and the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club.
She showed pigs at the Crawford County Fair.
Clausen said she has been an “animal person” since she was a kid.
“I was always bringing something home,” she said.
“Working at the sale barn with Doc Seaton has made me want to learn more,” she told the Bulletin and Review in 2012.
Clausen said her time in a preceptorship with Crawford County Memorial Hospital during her senior year also helped her make up her mind about the direction she wanted to go after high school.
“I went to different departments and one of the places I had to go was a vet clinic - and that’s when I decided I wanted to be a vet instead of doing something with humans,” she said.
Seaton Vet Clinic was the clinic she visited.
She graduated second in her class at Charter Oak-Ute High School in 2012.
Clausen did her undergraduate work at Northwest Missouri State and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science in December 2015.
She continued to work at Seaton Vet Clinic through her undergrad years.
Clausen went to veterinary school at the University of Missouri and graduated this May.
Her initial goal was not necessarily to come back and find a job in Iowa.
“I originally was going to go to Texas to work with horses, and then I decided in January that I wanted to be closer to home,” Clausen said.
Seaton Vet Clinic offered her a job right away.
“I get to see something different pretty much every day,” she said. “I get to work with animals and be outside.”
She also likes keeping up with her clients.
Clausen returned to the fair this year to present a trophy sponsored by Seaton Vet Clinic.
She said she likes where she is and she plans to stay.