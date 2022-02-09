A funeral service for Clayton Hawes, 62, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 11, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, February 7, at his home.