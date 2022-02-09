A funeral service for Clayton Hawes, 62, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 11, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, February 7, at his home.
Survivors include one daughter, Becki Hawes, of Westside; his parents, Stan and Jean Hawes, of Denison; stepchildren, Josh Wolterman, of Omaha, Nebraska, Sara Edholm, of Arcadia, Lora Wolterman, of Westside, Andrea Wolterman, of Dow City, Lila Rood, of Carroll, and Patrisha Wolterman, of Carroll; 13 grandchildren; and siblings, Rhonda Saunders, of Peterson, Jo Mari Polito, of Ilse, Minnesota, Steven Hawes, of Hawarden, and Ronald Hawes, of Ridgecrest, California.