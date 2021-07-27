Code language for steel roofs in Denison finally adopted

After going back and forth between Denison’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the city council, an issue about the types of metal residential roofs allowed in Denison was settled last week.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford described the changes made to the ordinance. He mentioned that emails had been sent back and forth between him and City Attorney Matt Brick a couple times.
“He (Brick) felt we could put that type of criteria in there. In addition to a standing seam design, he thought that we could specific a minimum of 26 gauge steel; a maximum slope of four inches in 12 inches (4/12 pitch); a depth of corrugation of 1-1/4 inches; Galvalume coating, which is 55% aluminum 44% zinc and 1% silicon; stainless steel screws with the neoprene washers to make a water tight joint; and at least a 30-year perforation warranty on the roof panels,” he explained.
Crawford commented that the changes tighten the language of the ordinance to specify a quality roof.
The city council waived the second and third readings of the ordinance amendment and adopted it.
The council also waived the second and third readings and adopted an ordinance amendment on one other planning and zoning item - an ordinance amendment that removed the use of deciduous trees as opaque barriers or screens. The amendment also added language about using Arborvitae, in reference to the use of evergreens as an opaque barrier.
Arborvitae are narrow evergreens that are thick and dense.
The language of the ordinance says the evergreens must grow to a minimum height of six feet within three years of planting.
At the recommendation of Mayor Pam Soseman, the use of deciduous trees was stricken from the ordinance because they lose their leaves in the fall and do not provide an opaque barrier for a good portion of the year.
The ordinance that was amended, City Code Chapter 171, addresses landscaping and screening regulations designed to improve the appearance of the community, buffer potentially incompatible land uses from one another and conserve the value of properties within the city.
The amendment to the city ordinance will not affect property owners who have already planted deciduous trees as an opaque barrier.
The ordinance lists the following opaque barriers that can be used.
A solid wood, PVC, and/or masonry fence or wall at least six feet in height.
A landscaping screen, using evergreen, such as Arborvitae, capable of providing a substantially opaque, hedge-like barrier and attaining a minimum height of six feet within three years of planting.
A landscaped earth berm with a maximum slope of three to one, rising no less than six feet above the existing grade of the lot line separating the zoning districts.