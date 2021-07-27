Code language for steel roofs in Denison finally adopted

After going back and forth between Denison’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the city council, an issue about the types of metal residential roofs allowed in Denison was settled last week.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford described the changes made to the ordinance. He mentioned that emails had been sent back and forth between him and City Attorney Matt Brick a couple times.

“He (Brick) felt we could put that type of criteria in there. In addition to a standing seam design, he thought that we could specific a minimum of 26 gauge steel; a maximum slope of four inches in 12 inches (4/12 pitch); a depth of corrugation of 1-1/4 inches; Galvalume coating, which is 55% aluminum 44% zinc and 1% silicon; stainless steel screws with the neoprene washers to make a water tight joint; and at least a 30-year perforation warranty on the roof panels,” he explained.

Crawford commented that the changes tighten the language of the ordinance to specify a quality roof.

The city council waived the second and third readings of the ordinance amendment and adopted it.