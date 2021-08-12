Cody Von Glan returns to Governor’s Charity Steer Show

Cody Von Glan, of Vail, will take his grand champion steer from the Crawford County Fair (pictured) to the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair this Saturday, August 14.
The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be in the Iowa State Fair Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.
His steer, named Red Rebel, is being sponsored by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and by Nor-AM Cold Storage, in memory of Dale Lilleholm.
Red Rebel will be shown by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
Von Glan also had a steer in the 2017 Governor’s Charity Steer Show, and his brothers, Ben and Tyson, had steers in the show in 2014 and 2020, respectively.
Last year’s 38th annual GCSS raised $256,607 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. The judge, Chad Holtkamp of West Point, selected Tyson Von Glan's steer, “Mighty Minne," shown by First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, for overall grand champion. The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsored the steer and McDonald’s of Des Moines and Iowa City (J&D Restaurants, O’Brien Family) purchased the steer for $18,000 with additional support coming from the Governor and Tyson Von Glan.
After this year's show, the 24 steers will be auctioned to raise money for the Ronald MacDonald Houses of Iowa, which are located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.
In the photo with this post, the grand champion steer trophy is presented by Larissa Kuker, representing trophy sponsor United Bank of Iowa.
Following is a list of steers in the show, names of judges, masters of ceremonies, auctioneers and ringmen.
- Steer Owner: Bradley Kenny | Vinton
- Steer Name: Mac
- Sponsor: Iowa Beef Industry Council & Iowa Cattlemen’s Association
- Celebrity: Governor Kim Reynolds
- Steer Owner: Cody Von Glan | Vail
- Steer Name: Red Rebel
- Sponsor: Crawford County Cattlemen & Nor-AM Cold Storage
- Celebrity: Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
- Steer Owner: Baron Davis | Bloomfield
- Steer Name: Red
- Sponsor: Davis County Beef Promoters
- Celebrity: First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds
- Steer Owner: Baylen Brink | Oskaloosa
- Steer Name: MAGA
- Sponsor: Mahaska County Cattlemen & Friends
- Celebrity: Tyler Richton, Country Music Artist/Singer/ Songwriter
- Steer Owner: Daniel Illg | Clare
- Steer Name: A Cut Above
- Sponsor: Central Iowa County Farm Bureaus
- Celebrity: Marty Schwager, Executive Director, Iowa Farm Bureau
- Steer Owner: Cale VanSickle | Dayton
- Steer Name: Holiday
- Sponsor: Des Moines Area Community College
- Celebrity: Rob Denson, President of DMACC
- Steer Owner: Michael Frisbie | Buckingham
- Steer Name: Blacky
- Sponsor: Dee Zee Mfg. (The Quality Truck Accessory People)
- Celebrity: Dr. Dan Thomson, Professor & Chair of Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University
- Steer Owner: Lane Elmquist | Audubon
- Steer Name: Nelson
- Sponsor: Iowa Bankers Association
- Celebrity: Jeff Angelo, iHeart Radio Personality/WHO Radio
- Steer Owner: Owen Powell | Blue Grass
- Steer Name: Chuck
- Sponsor: Volunteer Boards of Iowa
- Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Celebrity: Josh & Kristi Rasmusson, Ronald McDonald House Family
- Steer Owner: Molly Chapman | Tipton
- Steer Name: Buford T. Justice
- Sponsor: McDonald’s Restaurants of Iowa Supporting Eastern Iowa Ronald McDonald House
- Celebrity: Eric Hanson, Morning Personality on KZIA Z102.9
- Steer Owner: Shea Whaley | Eagle Grove
- Steer Name: Dwight
- Sponsor: Des Moines Metro Owner/Operators
- Supporting Central Iowa Ronald McDonald Houses
- Celebrity: David Young, Former Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District
- Steer Owner: Kami Schrunk | Anthon
- Steer Name: McDash
- Sponsor: McDonald’s Restaurants of Northwest Iowa
- Supporting Siouxland Ronald McDonald House
- Celebrity: Dr. Erin Schroeder, Heartland Docs, DVM on Nat Geo Wild & Disney+
- Steer Owner: Ericka Brunner | Rockford
- Steer Name: Bruno
- Sponsor: Friends of Floyd County
- Celebrity: Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
- Steer Owner: Jorryn Crall | Albia
- Steer Name: CJ3
- Sponsor: Monroe County Cattlemen & Supporters
- Celebrity: Eric Thomas, CJ3 Foundation Founder
- Steer Owner: Brody Koehn | North English
- Steer Name: Rusty
- Sponsor: Iowa County Beef Promoters
- Celebrity: Spencer Lee, Iowa Hawkeye Wrestler, 2x Hodge Trophy Winner, 3x NCAA Champion & 3x World Champion
- Steer Owner: Isabella Noelck | Hampton
- Steer Name: Patriot
- Sponsor: Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust & Friends of Franklin Co. Cattlemen
- Celebrity: Shannon Latham, State Representative - Dist. 54
- Steer Owner: Carlee Cremeens | Williamsburg
- Steer Name: Hero
- Sponsor: Iowa Hereford Breeders Association
- Celebrity: Teagan Schaefer, Tater Tough
- Steer Owner: Cole Schanbacher | Newhall
- Steer Name: Snufalufagus
- Sponsor: Benton County Cattlemen & Local Supporters
- Celebrity: Jaydin Eiran, Iowa Hawkeye Wrestler 2x All American
- Steer Owner: Tate Haughenbury | Coggon
- Steer Name: Cornivore
- Sponsor: Iowa Corn Promotion Board
- Celebrity: Lance Lillibridge, Iowa Corn Growers Association President
- Steer Owner: Ayva Bohr | Swisher
- Steer Name: Manny
- Sponsor: Johnson County Cattlemen
- Celebrity: Dalles Jacobus, Former Hawkeye Football Player & “We Wave” singer/songwriter
- Steer Owner: Aunika Hager | Bellevue
- Steer Name: Fireball
- Sponsor: Jackson County Cattlemen and Friends of Jackson County Cattlemen
- Celebrity: Bill Northey, Principal at WHNorthey LLC, Former Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
- Steer Owner: Calleigh Fitzpatrick | Churdan
- Steer Name: Campbell
- Sponsor: Iowa Veterinary Medical Association & ISU College of Veterinary Medicine
- Celebrity: Brent Metcalf, Iowa State Assistant Wrestling Coach
- Steer Owner: Ethan Graber | Mt. Pleasant
- Steer Name: Marvin
- Sponsor: District 20 Cattlemen’s Associations
- Celebrity: Joe Mitchell, State Representative - Dist. 84
- Steer Owner: Alaney Sienknecht | Gladbrook
- Steer Name: Buddy
- Sponsor: Iowa Premium, A National Beef Company
- Celebrity: Jon Surman, General Manager at Iowa Premium
Steer Show Judge: Ben Kelly, Dallas Center
Showmanship Judge: Mike Sorensen, Greenfield
Show Emcees: Bob Quinn, WHO Radio; Michelle Rook, WNAX; Andy Peterson, WHO & WMT Radio
Auctioneers: Phil Schooley, Bloomfield Livestock; Jared Miller, Leon
Ringmen: Mike Sorensen, Livestock Plus; Jason Lekin, Tama Livestock Auction