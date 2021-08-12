Cody Von Glan returns to Governor’s Charity Steer Show

Cody Von Glan, of Vail, will take his grand champion steer from the Crawford County Fair (pictured) to the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair this Saturday, August 14.

The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be in the Iowa State Fair Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.

His steer, named Red Rebel, is being sponsored by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and by Nor-AM Cold Storage, in memory of Dale Lilleholm.

Red Rebel will be shown by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

Von Glan also had a steer in the 2017 Governor’s Charity Steer Show, and his brothers, Ben and Tyson, had steers in the show in 2014 and 2020, respectively.

Last year’s 38th annual GCSS raised $256,607 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. The judge, Chad Holtkamp of West Point, selected Tyson Von Glan's steer, “Mighty Minne," shown by First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, for overall grand champion. The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsored the steer and McDonald’s of Des Moines and Iowa City (J&D Restaurants, O’Brien Family) purchased the steer for $18,000 with additional support coming from the Governor and Tyson Von Glan.