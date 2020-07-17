Comet at dusk


Comet NEOWISE
William D. Mundt

Comet NEOWISE is now visible in the sky to the northwest about an hour after sunset. It is somewhat less distinct than shown in this 10-second exposure. The light streak at bottom is a car that drove through the foreground during the shot. Photo by Dan Mundt

