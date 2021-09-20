 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connie Teut
0 comments

Connie Teut

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Morgan Cemetery.

She died Saturday, September 18, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Survivors include her son, Todd Teut, of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren; long-time friend, Steve Schmidt, of Schleswig; and two siblings, May Hennings, of Denison and Don Lafrentz, of Arkansas.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez

Mass of Christian Burial for Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez, 53, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail.

Local

Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort

Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…

Local

Kenneth Kock

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics