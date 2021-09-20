Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Morgan Cemetery.

She died Saturday, September 18, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Survivors include her son, Todd Teut, of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren; long-time friend, Steve Schmidt, of Schleswig; and two siblings, May Hennings, of Denison and Don Lafrentz, of Arkansas.