 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conrad Lambertsen
0 comments

Conrad Lambertsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Graveside services Conrad Lambertsen, 73, of Blanchard, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Saturday, May 8, at his home.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lambertsen, of Blanchard; children, Mike Lambertsen, of Council Bluffs, and Melissa Stoltz, of Shambaugh; step-children, Todd Briggle, of Schleswig, Amy Christie, of Council Bluffs, and Carmen Jackson, of Glenwood; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Nelson, of Surprise, Arizona, and Beth Olsen, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Tom Plagge

Funeral services for Tom Plagge, 36, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with b…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics