Graveside services Conrad Lambertsen, 73, of Blanchard, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
He died Saturday, May 8, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Lambertsen, of Blanchard; children, Mike Lambertsen, of Council Bluffs, and Melissa Stoltz, of Shambaugh; step-children, Todd Briggle, of Schleswig, Amy Christie, of Council Bluffs, and Carmen Jackson, of Glenwood; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Nelson, of Surprise, Arizona, and Beth Olsen, of Bellevue, Nebraska.