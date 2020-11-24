Contributions being accepted for BASIC Fund Tree of Lights in Schleswig

The BASIC Fund, Inc. will be sponsoring a Memorial Tree of Lights during the Christmas season.

Contributions may be made in memory of family members or loved ones at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig.

A list of those memorials will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Mapleton Press.

Loved one’s names will be listed for a $5 donation, and for every $50 collected, a light will be lit on the Tree of Lights which will be located in front of the post office in Schleswig.