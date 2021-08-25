Coronavirus data shows Crawford County with 46 COVID-19 cases in past week; highest 7-day positive percentage in state

Coronavirus.iowa.gov shows Crawford County with 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, and at 22%, the highest percentage among the state’s counties for positive cases in the past seven days.

Data on the state website is updated once a week on Wednesdays (last updated 8-25-2021).

Fremont County is listed with a 19% 7-day positive percentage, Mills County with 17% and the following counties with 16% - Pottawattamie, Page, Madison and Clarke.

Following are the number of positive cases and the 7-day percentage for counties bordering Crawford County.

Audubon: 4 cases, 2%

Carroll: 23 cases, 9%

Harrison: 11 cases, 11%

Ida: 5 cases, 2%

Monona: 4 cases, 3%

Sac: 10 cases, 8%

Shelby: 17 cases, 6%

Woodbury: 98 cases, 6%

As of today’s update of the state website, Crawford County was listed with 31,460 total tests and 3,155 positive tests.

Following are the corresponding numbers for the state area counties.