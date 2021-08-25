 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus data shows Crawford County with 46 COVID-19 cases in past week; highest 7-day positive percentage in state
0 comments

Coronavirus data shows Crawford County with 46 COVID-19 cases in past week; highest 7-day positive percentage in state

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus.iowa.gov map as of 8-25-2021

Coronavirus.iowa.gov shows Crawford County with 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, and at 22%, the highest percentage among the state’s counties for positive cases in the past seven days.

Data on the state website is updated once a week on Wednesdays (last updated 8-25-2021).

Fremont County is listed with a 19% 7-day positive percentage, Mills County with 17% and the following counties with 16% - Pottawattamie, Page, Madison and Clarke.

Following are the number of positive cases and the 7-day percentage for counties bordering Crawford County.

Audubon: 4 cases, 2%

Carroll: 23 cases, 9%

Harrison: 11 cases, 11%

Ida: 5 cases, 2%

Monona: 4 cases, 3%

Sac: 10 cases, 8%

Shelby: 17 cases, 6%

Woodbury: 98 cases, 6%

As of today’s update of the state website, Crawford County was listed with 31,460 total tests and 3,155 positive tests.

Following are the corresponding numbers for the state area counties.

State: 5,520,422 total tests/425,363 positive tests

Audubon: 15,112/567

Carroll: 41,021/3,148

Harrison: 23,344/2,010

Ida: 14,539/1,105

Monona: 20,079/948

Sac: 23,089/1,455

Shelby: 19,453/1,441

Woodbury: 167,084/17,200

The number of deaths listed on the state website as of August 25 remained unchanged for area counties.

State: 6,226 (6,210 last week)

Audubon: 14

Carroll: 52

Crawford: 43

Harrison: 75

Ida: 35

Monona: 32

Sac: 20

Shelby: 38

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside the 'Bermuda Triangle' in space

Related to this story

Most Popular

State fair results
Local

State fair results

  • Updated

Note: This story was updated to include the Bill Riley championship round qualifiers from Saturday's semi-finals.

Local

Shirley Ulmer

Visitation for Shirley Ulmer, 83, of Dow City, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with graveside se…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics