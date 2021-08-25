Coronavirus data shows Crawford County with 46 COVID-19 cases in past week; highest 7-day positive percentage in state

Coronavirus.iowa.gov shows Crawford County with 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, and at 22%, the highest percentage among the state’s counties for positive cases in the past seven days.
Data on the state website is updated once a week on Wednesdays (last updated 8-25-2021).
Fremont County is listed with a 19% 7-day positive percentage, Mills County with 17% and the following counties with 16% - Pottawattamie, Page, Madison and Clarke.
Following are the number of positive cases and the 7-day percentage for counties bordering Crawford County.
Audubon: 4 cases, 2%
Carroll: 23 cases, 9%
Harrison: 11 cases, 11%
Ida: 5 cases, 2%
Monona: 4 cases, 3%
Sac: 10 cases, 8%
Shelby: 17 cases, 6%
Woodbury: 98 cases, 6%
As of today’s update of the state website, Crawford County was listed with 31,460 total tests and 3,155 positive tests.
Following are the corresponding numbers for the state area counties.
State: 5,520,422 total tests/425,363 positive tests
Audubon: 15,112/567
Carroll: 41,021/3,148
Harrison: 23,344/2,010
Ida: 14,539/1,105
Monona: 20,079/948
Sac: 23,089/1,455
Shelby: 19,453/1,441
Woodbury: 167,084/17,200
The number of deaths listed on the state website as of August 25 remained unchanged for area counties.
State: 6,226 (6,210 last week)
Audubon: 14
Carroll: 52
Crawford: 43
Harrison: 75
Ida: 35
Monona: 32
Sac: 20
Shelby: 38