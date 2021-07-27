Cost of working with developers is cost of doing business, councilmember says

An issue discussed at last week’s Denison City Council meeting dealt with costs the city incurs through doing business with developers and what should happen if the developer doesn’t go through with plans.

The item was introduced by Councilman John Granzen who said in that case, the developer should pay for the costs incurred.

He referred to a recent situation where Jim Johnson, a developer who wants to build housing on North 16th Street in Denison, needed letters of support from organizations and because he was going to apply for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit through the Iowa Department of Economic Authority (IDEA).

A special city council meeting was set to adopt a resolution of support from the city with a $1,000 match.

Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County worked with Johnson on this and explained at the June 20 Denison Community Housing Agency meeting that the match was going to come from the standard tax abatement program.

Blakley said he called Johnson to tell him that everything was done but Johnson said the application wouldn’t work because it required that he have control of the property. Johnson was unable to connect with the attorney of the landowner, Blaine Bohlmann.