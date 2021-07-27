Cost of working with developers is cost of doing business, councilmember says

An issue discussed at last week’s Denison City Council meeting dealt with costs the city incurs through doing business with developers and what should happen if the developer doesn’t go through with plans.
The item was introduced by Councilman John Granzen who said in that case, the developer should pay for the costs incurred.
He referred to a recent situation where Jim Johnson, a developer who wants to build housing on North 16th Street in Denison, needed letters of support from organizations and because he was going to apply for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit through the Iowa Department of Economic Authority (IDEA).
A special city council meeting was set to adopt a resolution of support from the city with a $1,000 match.
Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County worked with Johnson on this and explained at the June 20 Denison Community Housing Agency meeting that the match was going to come from the standard tax abatement program.
Blakley said he called Johnson to tell him that everything was done but Johnson said the application wouldn’t work because it required that he have control of the property. Johnson was unable to connect with the attorney of the landowner, Blaine Bohlmann.
Johnson is going to apply for the housing tax credit next year on whatever is left and wants to negotiate with the council on Tax Increment Financing (TIF) at least on the first two units, said Blakley. He added that Johnson may do an “either or” if the city would do TIF on all seven units he plans to build, unless Johnson receives an award of tax credits from IDEA. The tax credits would be subtracted from whatever the city would put into the program. The TIF would be used to reduce the sale price of the house.
“My whole thing on what just happened with Jim Johnson is that the city is putting out money for lawyers and then to have someone walking away with no skin in the game,” Granzen said. “I have no problem having them pay for it and then if they go through with a project the city reimburses them.
“Just to pay money up front and then a developer who doesn’t go through,” he added, “the city’s out a few thousand dollars. I just don’t think it’s good on our part to go through all the hoops and rings for them, and they have no skin in the game at that point.”
Councilman Corey Curnyn pointed out his issue with the agenda item is that the city doesn’t have developers coming to town on their own. He said if he asked for a show of hands of people at the council table who brought a developer to Denison, there would be few hands raised.
“We don’t want to deter people from coming to town. I understand what John (Granzen) is saying, but I think there were some other underlying other things that happened to Jim (Johnson),” Curnyn said.
Mayor Pam Soseman said the situation may have been different if Johnson’s request had been handled a week before on Tuesday, July 13, when the housing agency was supposed to meet, but the meeting was pushed to June 20.
“It is one of those things where we took the next step for the good of the city of Denison,” Soseman said.
“For a developer, we need to do everything to roll out the red carpet, not turn them away,” said Curnyn.
Councilman Dustin Logan said he thought it was the cost of doing business.
Soseman asked if costs were involved in Johnson’s request other than talking to the city attorney.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said many back and forth conversations took place with Matt Brick, the city attorney, and that Brick drafted a resolution, so there will be attorney fees.
Soseman thought that the resolution will come back to the council eventually and that to have a developer pay those fees would be a discouragement to do business in the community.
“It’s R&D (research and development) for both sides,” said Logan.
Curnyn agreed.