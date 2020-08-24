Council forgives nearly all interest against Janett property

The Denison City Council last Tuesday forgave all but $3,751 in interest accrued against the Robert Janett Estate property at 222 South Main and 210 3rd Avenue South so that his daughter, Kristen Janett, can close on the sale of the property.
During a streetscape project completed in 2014, the city paid $19,833.06 for a retaining wall and $3,750.94 for a sidewalk to improve the property. At that time, a $19,839 assessment was put against the property. Nothing was paid on the assessment, and over time the interest added up to $22,015.
Robert Janett died in December 2018 and Kristin Janett, as co-executor of the estate, has been working with her father’s properties.
Another of the properties, the L.M. Shaw mansion, located at the corner of 1st Avenue South and South 15th Street, is now owned by Ken Kahl, who is restoring the house.
L.M. Shaw was the governor of Iowa from 1898 to 1902 and Secretary of the United States Treasury from 1902 to 1907. He built the house in Denison in 1897.
Last year the council voted to forgive several personal judgements against Robert Janett for civil infractions relating to the Shaw house and other properties he owned.
Kristin Janett asked about waiving the interest on the property on South Main and on 3rd Avenue South at the previous council meeting. She had a number of questions, and it was recommended she talk with city staff to find answers to those questions.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford told the council last Tuesday that City Clerk Lisa Koch had provided the final assessment and had been talking to Kristen Janett and had answered a number of her questions.
“Kristen is mostly interested to see if the city council could waive a portion or possibly most of the interest,” said Crawford. “She just got involved after her father died and didn’t realize this was on the taxes.”
He explained that only $19,839 of the $23,584 in improvements had been assessed against the property, with $3,746 as a deficiency, based on the property value.
The recommendation was that of the $22,000 in interest, the council waive all but $3,751. That amount, plus the $19,833 that had been assessed against the property, would allow the city to recoup all the money it had paid for improvements to the property.
“As long as the city can recoup everything it has in it, I think that’s fair, in my opinion,” said Councilman John Granzen.
Kristen Janett said the payment of the assessment would be part of the closing on the property, which would likely take place this week.
Councilmembers thanked Janett for seeing the sale of the property move forward.