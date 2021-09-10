County abates taxes for two Denison parcels

“That’s our goal: to make it affordable,” Crawford said.

He said the city is not trying to make money on the project.

“We just want to get the money put back in our fund that we have into it so we can do one more next year – maybe two more next year,” Crawford said.

Heiden said the foundation for the home is in place and work is underway to prepare it for the arrival of the house.

Crawford said the initial schedule called for the house to arrive in November, but it may now arrive in October because another client was willing to have their home delivered later.

“Because we’re ready and they’re not,” Heiden said.

Crawford and the supervisors also discussed abating the taxes on a parcel that was added to the city’s taxes when it should not have been.

Crawford said the parcel is an old street right of way – and the current issue resulted from the realignment of 7th Street when a curve in the street was taken out.

County Auditor Terri Martens explained the issue to the Bulletin and Review: