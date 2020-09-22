County considers purchasing parking area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on September 15 discussed the potential purchase of a parking lot near the courthouse.

Chairman Cecil Blum said that additional parking space is needed because parking at the courthouse is problematic on days that court is in session in the building.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said he had reached out to Jim Gaughan, co-owner of the parking lot on South 12th Street across from the courthouse, about the possibility of the county purchasing that lot.

Muhlbauer said that Gaughan was receptive to the idea and had talked to his sister, who is also a co-owner, about getting a price offer to the county and that they want to move forward with a discussion.

Crawford County currently pays $145 per month to use the lot, which was raised from $125 per month earlier this year.

Gaughan’s initial proposal to the county was $28,500.

Muhlbauer said that Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk said the assessed value for the lot was in the $24,000 to $25,000 range.

Denison Realty and McCord Real Estate said the value was between $25,000 and $30,000, Muhlbauer said.