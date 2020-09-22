County considers purchasing parking area

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on September 15 discussed the potential purchase of a parking lot near the courthouse.
Chairman Cecil Blum said that additional parking space is needed because parking at the courthouse is problematic on days that court is in session in the building.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said he had reached out to Jim Gaughan, co-owner of the parking lot on South 12th Street across from the courthouse, about the possibility of the county purchasing that lot.
Muhlbauer said that Gaughan was receptive to the idea and had talked to his sister, who is also a co-owner, about getting a price offer to the county and that they want to move forward with a discussion.
Crawford County currently pays $145 per month to use the lot, which was raised from $125 per month earlier this year.
Gaughan’s initial proposal to the county was $28,500.
Muhlbauer said that Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk said the assessed value for the lot was in the $24,000 to $25,000 range.
Denison Realty and McCord Real Estate said the value was between $25,000 and $30,000, Muhlbauer said.
“I think if we decide to continue on renting, that would also be acceptable,” Muhlbauer said. “Is that worth it – or not worth it? I think if we were able to get it purchased it would be good timing to get it asphalted.”
Muhlbauer said Gaughan would work with the county if the county wanted to spread the purchase over two calendar years.
“At the current rental price, in 16 years we’d have paid for it at that price,” Supervisor Kyle Schultz said. “We’ve probably already paid for it once – or close to it.”
“If we want to get serious about making an offer we probably should do it in closed session,” Blum said.
He said an offer should be made in writing and the board should meet with the Gaughan family in closed session.
“If we can’t make a deal in closed session in my view we just continue renting,” Blum said. “I think it makes sense maybe to buy it.”
“If everybody is in favor of buying it, let’s get them in here and talk to them,” Supervisor Jeri Vogt said.
“I’d be in favor of buying if it’s something that is advantageous for the county to own,” Muhlbauer said.
He said the county uses it every day and the location is convenient.
Blum asked if the county should also contact Tom and Alan Carlyle about the small lot located just west of the courthouse.
Muhlbauer said he had contacted the Carlyles in the past about the lot.
“I don’t think it would hurt to ask them (to see) at least if they’re interested,” Vogt said.
Schultz said that lot would be a better fit for the county.
The Carlyle lot would not be good for development because of setbacks and easements for underground utilities, Blum said.
“But for a parking lot we can utilize the whole thing,” he said.
Schultz said it would be good to know if the Carlyles would be interested in negotiating before making a decision on the Gaughan lot.
“If they come back with a ‘no’ then we’ve done our due diligence,” Blum said.
He said he would reach out to the Carlyles.
The supervisors will revisit the issue at the first board meeting in October, which will give time for both parties to respond.