County purchases two new motor graders

“We were concerned, with winter coming, that we would not have all the machines operable because we don’t normally run all of them in the summertime,” he said. “We have 16 machines; 13 of those run normal routes throughout the summer the other three are used as spare machines. They’re available for winter routes because we have more winter routes than summer routes.”

Assman said the supply issue was out of Caterpillar’s control.

“Caterpillar and our dealer, Ziegler, have set the bar very high for parts availability and service,” Assman said. “Normally, 95% to 98% of the parts we may need on a regular basis will be sitting in our shop the next morning, and so it’s certainly an anomaly.”

Assman asked Brent Trucke, of Ziegler CAT to talk to the supervisors last week about the cost of the new motor graders. Trucke also provided details of the supply chain issues.

“It’s important that we do keep our equipment upgraded and up to date, but it does come at a cost,”Assman said. “We generally will run our motor graders until they have 11,000 to 12,000 hours on them – and we try to move them out of the fleet before we have any major power train issues. Those can be very expensive repairs if you have a transmission or an engine issue.”