County purchases two new motor graders

Supply chain issues kept two machines out of service this summer
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the purchase of two new Caterpillar motor graders for a price of $360,310 per unit.
Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman told the Bulletin and Review that in 2000, when he took the job, the cost of a motor grader purchased at that time was $164,446.
He said today’s motor graders are significantly different machines.
“Now we’re purchasing all-wheel drive motor graders,” Assman said. “It’s like the difference between a two-wheel drive pickup and a four-wheel drive pickup.”
All six wheels are powered; in earlier models, just the back four wheels were powered.
“The ability to get around is much better than it was in the past,” he said. “The ability to move snow is much better because we have the traction and can move through deeper snow.”
When the new motor graders arrive, the county’s entire fleet will be all-wheel drive.
The newer machines all have joystick controls.
“There is no steering wheel; the older machines had a steering wheel and hydraulic levers that you operated to move your moldboard up and down and turn it,” Assman said. “Now it’s all done with joysticks. The ag industry and construction industry have gone more to a joystick operation for the controls of their equipment.”
He didn’t get any resistance from the county crew when the change to joystick control happened.
“In fact, they were anxious to get one; it is much more ergonomically designed,” he said.
The county’s first joystick controlled motor grader was purchased out of necessity at a time when the county hadn’t planned to buy one.
“The shop in Buck Grove had accidentally burned down (in 2008) and we had a brand new machine in there,” Assman said. “We really didn’t want to buy one right away because it was new technology but it completely revolutionized the machine.”
A supply problem that cropped up this year kept two of the county’s motor graders out of action until recently.
Due to national and international supply issues, Caterpillar has been unable to supply replacement aftertreatment cooling fans.
“It’s part of the engine exhaust treatment system,” Assman said. “You have to have the cooling fans in there for the machine to operate. Everything is interconnected via computer so you can’t just rig up some sort of a fan and put it in there.”
One motor grader was out of service for most of the summer and another was out for about half the summer.
The fans arrived earlier this week after many months on backorder; the motor graders are up and running again.
“We were concerned, with winter coming, that we would not have all the machines operable because we don’t normally run all of them in the summertime,” he said. “We have 16 machines; 13 of those run normal routes throughout the summer the other three are used as spare machines. They’re available for winter routes because we have more winter routes than summer routes.”
Assman said the supply issue was out of Caterpillar’s control.
“Caterpillar and our dealer, Ziegler, have set the bar very high for parts availability and service,” Assman said. “Normally, 95% to 98% of the parts we may need on a regular basis will be sitting in our shop the next morning, and so it’s certainly an anomaly.”
Assman asked Brent Trucke, of Ziegler CAT to talk to the supervisors last week about the cost of the new motor graders. Trucke also provided details of the supply chain issues.
“It’s important that we do keep our equipment upgraded and up to date, but it does come at a cost,”Assman said. “We generally will run our motor graders until they have 11,000 to 12,000 hours on them – and we try to move them out of the fleet before we have any major power train issues. Those can be very expensive repairs if you have a transmission or an engine issue.”
He said the county has been successful at avoiding expensive mechanical problems.
“To the board’s credit, they’ve been very supportive of equipment purchases for our department and as a result of that, we have limited downtime and generally the machines are running,” Assman said.
The new motor graders are expected to arrive in June or July of 2022, which is an unusual length of time for delivery.
“Normally they would have the machines sitting in a yard somewhere,” he said.
The county normally sells two older motor graders when two new machines are purchased.
This year, one extra motor grader is on hand.
“We have one carryover from last year that we didn’t sell, fortunately, because of the issue we had with this summer with the fans,” Assman said. “So we’ll have three machines we’ll be moving out of the fleet when we take delivery of the new ones.”
Given the supply chain issues, the county may opt to keep one of the three.
“We’re trying to manage through a very unusual time,” Assman said.