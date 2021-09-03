County’s 7-day positivity percentage for COVID cases lower but still in double digits

Statistics on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, shows Crawford County has a much lower 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 cases than it did last week. The percentage was 10% as of Wednesday, the day of the week when the state updates the website.
Last week the 7-day positivity rate was 22%.
The number of positive cases in the past seven days was a little higher this week than last week – 48 as of September 1 compared to 46 as of August 25.
Data on the state website is updated once a week on Wednesdays. The once-a-week updating began in July.
According to a news article written by Erin Murphy with the Lee Des Moines Bureau said that interim state public health director Kelly Garcia announced the public health department will begin updating some COVID-19 data three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The same article said that Iowa is averaging nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15 times the rate just two months ago, and that 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, more than seven times as many as two months ago.
The Delta variant, which spreads faster than the original strain, and the number of Iowans not vaccinated are the two main factors driving the latest surge, the article stated.
The article continued that the highest share of new cases over the past week came from Iowa children under the age of 18, according to a Cedar Rapids Gazette analysis of state figures. Children accounted for 22% of new cases, the highest of any age group and up from 13% two weeks ago.
The state listed Crawford County with 32,978 total tests as of September 1 with 3,359 positive tests. The percent of positive tests in the past 14 days was 15.6%
Last week Crawford County was listed with 31,460 total tests and 3,155 positive tests.
Following are the total test and positive test numbers for the state and area counties.
Following are other statistics for the state and area counties as reported on coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Positive cases in 7 days and
7-day positivity percentage for area counties
Audubon: 3 cases, 2%
Carroll: 39 cases, 10%
Crawford: 48, 10%
Harrison: 27 cases, 11%
Ida: 7 cases, 6%
Monona: 10 cases, 7%
Sac: 13 cases, 4%
Shelby: 25 cases, 7%
Woodbury: 98 cases, 6%
Total tests and positive tests
State: 5,719,196 total tests/441,889 positive tests
Audubon: 15,507/586
Carroll: 42,217/3,261
Harrison: 23,985/2,065
Ida: 14,954/1,132
Monona: 20,587/982
Sac: 23,839/1,488
Shelby: 20,346/1,492
Woodbury: 171,520/17,624
Deaths (September 1 figure first
followed by August 25 figure)
State: 6,307 (6,226 last week)
Audubon: 14 (14)
Carroll: 53 (52)
Crawford: 43 (43)
Harrison: 75 (75)
Ida: 37 (35)
Monona: 32 (32)
Sac: 20 (20)
Shelby: 39 (38)
Woodbury: 232 (231)
Vaccination percentages
State: 49.2%
Audubon: 50.7%
Carroll: 52.4%
Crawford: 44.0%
Harrison: 40.3%
Ida: 41.1%