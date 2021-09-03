County’s 7-day positivity percentage for COVID cases lower but still in double digits

Statistics on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, shows Crawford County has a much lower 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 cases than it did last week. The percentage was 10% as of Wednesday, the day of the week when the state updates the website.

Last week the 7-day positivity rate was 22%.

The number of positive cases in the past seven days was a little higher this week than last week – 48 as of September 1 compared to 46 as of August 25.

Data on the state website is updated once a week on Wednesdays. The once-a-week updating began in July.

According to a news article written by Erin Murphy with the Lee Des Moines Bureau said that interim state public health director Kelly Garcia announced the public health department will begin updating some COVID-19 data three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The same article said that Iowa is averaging nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15 times the rate just two months ago, and that 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, more than seven times as many as two months ago.

The Delta variant, which spreads faster than the original strain, and the number of Iowans not vaccinated are the two main factors driving the latest surge, the article stated.