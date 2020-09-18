County’s new website will go online in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crawford County’s new website will go live in October in two stages, according to Jake Longhairs, Crawford County director of information technology.

A new county website was needed because the old website was more than 10 years old and was not mobile-friendly, he said.

“I know the public is going to be really happy when they see it,” Langholz said. “Everybody in the courthouse is anxious to get it out there for the pubic to view because it is very robust and a lot more friendly.”

A new banner on the main page will provide up-to-date information about activities in the courthouse – such as potential changes to the hours the courthouse is open and COVID-19 alerts, he said.

“If we had a mask requirement or if there were an hour change you would see that there,” Langholz said.

Every department in the courthouse will have a presence on the new website.

One exception is the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, which maintains its own Facebook page.

Some county entities, such as the County Attorney’s office, did not have pages on the old website, but will have dedicated pages on the new site.