County’s new website will go online in October

Crawford County’s new website will go live in October in two stages, according to Jake Longhairs, Crawford County director of information technology.
A new county website was needed because the old website was more than 10 years old and was not mobile-friendly, he said.
“I know the public is going to be really happy when they see it,” Langholz said. “Everybody in the courthouse is anxious to get it out there for the pubic to view because it is very robust and a lot more friendly.”
A new banner on the main page will provide up-to-date information about activities in the courthouse – such as potential changes to the hours the courthouse is open and COVID-19 alerts, he said.
“If we had a mask requirement or if there were an hour change you would see that there,” Langholz said.
Every department in the courthouse will have a presence on the new website.
One exception is the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, which maintains its own Facebook page.
Some county entities, such as the County Attorney’s office, did not have pages on the old website, but will have dedicated pages on the new site.
“I can’t go over everything we’ve added that’s not on the current website because there is just so much missing for every department,” he said.
Some departments, such as the Crawford County Conservation Board and Public Health, will have landing pages on the new county website that will direct visitors to those entities’ separate sites.
The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission will also have a presence on the new website; current and historical information about cities, townships and the associated elected officials will be included.
Langholz said Crawford County Historic Preservation doesn’t have a specific dedicated landing page on the new website; the history of the county is incorporated throughout the new site.
“There will be a lot more information than what we originally had,” Langholz said.
Another reason the new website was needed was because of a mandate by the Iowa Secretary of State that all Iowa county election commissioners should have a “.gov” web domain prior to this year’s election, he said.
“In efforts to meet that requirement, we have redeveloped the website so the election commissioner (Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens) will have a website that will be going live October 1,” Langholz said.
That page will be integrated into the full Crawford County website, which will go live on October 9.
Langholz said the secretary of state mandated July 1 as the date for election commissioners’ websites to go to “.gov” but the coronavirus pandemic pushed those plans back across the state.
“Due to the hardships associated with COVID-19, a lot of the counties around the state are having difficulties meeting that requirement,” he said.
Crawford County will meet the requirement when the elections page goes live.
Neapolitan Labs, of Des Moines, was hired to design and implement the new website.
Langholz said Neapolitan Labs was chosen because of the work the company did on a large number of election websites for Iowa counties.
Two local vendors were also considered for the website redesign.
“But they didn’t meet the requirements of the RFP (request for proposal) we put out or they were a little expensive,” he said, “so we went with the best bang for the buck and went with Neapolitan Labs.”
Langholz will oversee the website and each county department will have a dedicated individual who will be responsible for updating information on the department’s page.
“The new website is very security-minded and each department will have a representative to upload data appropriately,” Langholz said.
The website will be updated regularly and will provide a significantly better experience for users, he said.
“I think it’s going to knock a lot of people’s socks off,” Langholz said. “I think the public is going to be really impressed with it. I know I am.”
Visit crawfordcounty.iowa.gov on October 9 to see the full new website.