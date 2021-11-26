County suspends discussion of vaccine/testing mandate

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to suspend efforts toward instituting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or testing policy for county employees.

At the November 9 meeting, County Attorney Colin Johnson talked with the supervisors about how the county would implement a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccination rule that required county employees to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear masks in the workplace.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals extended a stay on the OSHA rule last week and OSHA suspended implementation pending the outcome of several lawsuits concerning the matter.

“Right now, we’re not doing anything,” said Deputy Auditor Amy Pieper. “We were thinking last week we should start getting vaccination cards (from employees) and that kind of stuff but now, not knowing how this is going to go, maybe we don’t want that information.”

Collecting such information could be upsetting to employees if the OSHA rule doesn’t pass, she said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said OSHA seems to believe they will still pass the rule but they were not sure what they would be able to ask for.