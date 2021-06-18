Court updates

Trial date continued in murder case

The trial date for Beth Ann Guzman has been continued to November 16 at 9:30 a.m., with the pre-trial conference continued to October 13 at 9:30 a.m. in district court in Crawford County.

A pre-trial conference date of June 16 and trial date of July 13 had initially been set. The order continuing the pre-trial conference and trial dates was filed in district court on Tuesday.

Guzmann, 44, is charged with murder in the first degree in the February 21 fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Dave Frank, 46, at their residence at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City. Guzman pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.

Sentencing date reset in theft case

A plea taking, sentencing and restitution hearing for Rachel Ann Fries, 27, of Denison, was continued to July 19 at 10 a.m.

On June 1, Fries entered a plea of guilty to theft in the 1st degree in a case that involved her former employer, Siemer Plumbing and Heating, of Denison.