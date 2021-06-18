Court updates

Trial date continued in murder case
The trial date for Beth Ann Guzman has been continued to November 16 at 9:30 a.m., with the pre-trial conference continued to October 13 at 9:30 a.m. in district court in Crawford County.
A pre-trial conference date of June 16 and trial date of July 13 had initially been set. The order continuing the pre-trial conference and trial dates was filed in district court on Tuesday.
Guzmann, 44, is charged with murder in the first degree in the February 21 fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Dave Frank, 46, at their residence at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City. Guzman pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.
Sentencing date reset in theft case
A plea taking, sentencing and restitution hearing for Rachel Ann Fries, 27, of Denison, was continued to July 19 at 10 a.m.
On June 1, Fries entered a plea of guilty to theft in the 1st degree in a case that involved her former employer, Siemer Plumbing and Heating, of Denison.
Fries had been arrested on a warrant on July 6 last year and charged with nine felonies for actions that began in December 2019 and continued through her time of employment with Siemer Plumbing and Heating, which ended in May 2020.
The charge to which Fries pleaded guilty involves the misappropriation of property in excess of $10,000.
The sentencing date had initially been set for June 21.
Trial date continued in federal court
The trial in U.S. District Court for Nhial Kok Biliew, 23, of Denison, was reset to September 7 at 9 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Sioux City. A jury trial had initially been scheduled for July 6.
Biliew is facing three counts in federal court: interference with commerce by robbery, the use and brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The charges are in connection with the June 23, 2020, robbery of the Country Store in Denison.
Biliew had originally been charged in state district court but those charges were dropped when the federal government took up the case.
At an initial appearance and arraignment in federal court on May 6, Biliew pleaded not guilty to all three counts filed against him.