The Crawford County Courthouse first floor restroom renovation will begin Aug. 21.

The west parking and west entrance will not be available for approximately three months.

Please avoid filling up the parking that is directly south of the courthouse entrance, along the curb. Continue to use the lot to the south, the parking along Exchange Street. There is parking toward the east of the courthouse also and at the safety zone behind Thrifty White Pharmacy.

Please make vendors that deliver regularly to the Courthouse aware of this situation.

The Sallyport will be available to law enforcement in a limited capacity. Hy-Vee should be able to deliver meals at the west parking area as usual.