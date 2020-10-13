COVID-19 deaths in county at 11

The number of Crawford County residents who have died from COVID-19 is now 11, according to the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov (as of Tuesday, October 13, at 3:50 p.m.).

The count had stood at seven as of Sunday, October 4.

Two more deaths were posted on the state website on Friday. The other two deaths were recorded on the website on Saturday and Sunday.

Carroll County also saw one more death over the weekend and is now up to six total.

Kim Fineran, the Crawford County director of public health, said that all 11 county residents who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

Three of the individuals were in the 60-69 age group, four in the 70-79 age group; and four in the 80 and over age group.

Crawford County Public Health director issues message on quarantine and isolation recommendations

Following is a message emailed by Fineran on Tuesday.

"We want to emphasize that the quarantine and isolation recommendations for COVID-19 are designed to help reduce illness in our communities. While the majority of people experience mild symptoms that can be treated at home, some people get very seriously ill.