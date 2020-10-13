COVID-19 deaths in county at 11

The number of Crawford County residents who have died from COVID-19 is now 11, according to the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov (as of Tuesday, October 13, at 3:50 p.m.).
The count had stood at seven as of Sunday, October 4.
Two more deaths were posted on the state website on Friday. The other two deaths were recorded on the website on Saturday and Sunday.
Carroll County also saw one more death over the weekend and is now up to six total.
Kim Fineran, the Crawford County director of public health, said that all 11 county residents who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
Three of the individuals were in the 60-69 age group, four in the 70-79 age group; and four in the 80 and over age group.
Crawford County Public Health director issues message on quarantine and isolation recommendations
Following is a message emailed by Fineran on Tuesday.
"We want to emphasize that the quarantine and isolation recommendations for COVID-19 are designed to help reduce illness in our communities. While the majority of people experience mild symptoms that can be treated at home, some people get very seriously ill.
"Right now, the best tools that we have to help reduce the numbers of sick people in our communities include distancing (staying at least six feet away from others), wearing appropriate face masks if you cannot distance, avoiding large gatherings/groups of people, and reducing contact with others when you’re sick, you’ve tested positive, or you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
"Voluntary quarantine and isolation are by far the most preferable methods of reducing community exposures. In instances where someone refuses to quarantine or isolate, the Board of Health can issue an order mandating quarantine or isolation. These orders are enforceable by law and can be issued at any time during the quarantine/isolation period and is enforceable throughout that entire time."
COVID-19 statistics
As of 3:50 p.m. 10-13
From coronavirus.iowa.gov
Crawford County
• 5,692 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
• 1,250 positive, 22.0% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 7,285
• 934 recovered
• 11 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 17.2%
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 141
• Peak, 306 on 5-16
• Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17
• Long-term care facility outbreaks
• Eventide Lutheran Home, 22 positive cases, 4 recovered
• Denison Care Center, 21 positive cases, 4 recovered
Woodbury County
• 34,876 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
• 6,071 positive, 18.5% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,296
• 4,688 recovered
• 81 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.3
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 754
• Peak, 1,542 on 5-6
• Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4
• Long-term care facility outbreaks
• Sunrise Retirement Community, 16 positive cases, 5 recovered
• Westwood Specialty Care, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered
• Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered
• Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 16 positive cases, 5 recovered
Ida County
• 1,667 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
• 162 positive, 9.7% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,368
• 81 recovered
• 2 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.8
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-7, 30
• Peak, 63 on 9-24
• Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8
Sac County
• 3,002 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
• 337 positive, 11.2% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,467
• 175 recovered
• 1 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 11.8
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 67
• Peak, 120 on 9-24
• Low point after peak, 64 on 10-7
Monona County
• 2,093 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
• 204 positive, 9.7% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,351
• 132 recovered
• 1 death
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 12.6
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 34
• Peak, 40 on 9-24
• Low point after peak, 31 on 10-4
Carroll County
• 6,542 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
• 928 positive, 14.4% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 4,605
• 608 recovered
• 6 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 20.3
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 224
• Peak, 240 on 10-10
• Low point after peak, 224 on 10-13
Harrison County
• 3,325 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
• 469 positive, 14.1% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,318
• 198 recovered
• 5 deaths
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 21.8
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 183
• Peak, 209 on 10-12
• Low point after peak, 182 on 10-13
• Long-term care facility outbreaks
• Rose Vista Home, 79 positive cases, 13 recovered
• Dunlap Specialty Care, 48 positive cases, 2 recovered
• Longview Home Inc., 22 positive cases, 3 recovered
An October 9 post on Harrison County Public Health’s Facebook page said it took 147 days to reach 100 positive cases, 48 days to double that for 200 cases and just 15 days to more than double to 422 cases. The post said it’s not just a care center issue but a community issue.
Shelby County
• 2,642 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
• 314 positive, 11.9% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,712
• 280 recovered
• 1 death
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.8
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 40
• Peak, 62 on 6-26
• Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22
Audubon County
• 1,334 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
• 117 positive, 8.8% of those tested
• Positive cases per 100,000 population, 1,980
• 47 recovered
• 1 death
• Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.9
• 14-day rolling average
• On 10-13, 27
• Peak, 45 on 10-4
• Low point after peak, 27 on 10-13
Note about long-term care statistics: According to Amy McCoy, COVID-19 media relations, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), long-term care information is updated overnight at the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
The facility have more up-to-date information than what may be on the website at a particular time, based on when the state website is updated.
The county reports this information to IDPH.
The numbers include staff in addition to residents.