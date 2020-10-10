COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County increase to 10

The number of Crawford County residents who have died of COVID-19 is now up to 10, according to statistics on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The count has stood at seven as of Monday.
Two more deaths were posted on the state website on Friday and an additional one was recorded for Crawford County on Saturday.
Carroll County also saw one more death and is now up to six total.
Thomas Rest Haven in Carroll is no longer listed among the long-term care facility outbreaks on the state website. As of October 8, the facility was listed with 17 positive cases and 15 recoveries.
COVID-19 statistics
As of 11 a.m. 10-10
From coronavirus.iowa.gov
Crawford County
5,631 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
1,221 positive, 21.7% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 7,118
911 recovered
10 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.5
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 123
Peak, 306 on 5-16
Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17
Long-term care facility outbreaks
Eventide Lutheran Home, 17 positive cases, 2 recovered
Denison Care Center, 15 positive cases, 2 recovered
Woodbury County
34,242 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
6,300 positive, 18.4% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,144
4,549 recovered
77 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.0
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 740
Peak, 1,542 on 5-6
Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4
Long-term care facility outbreaks
Sunrise Retirement Community, 11 positive cases, 2 recovered
Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 16 positive cases, 3 recovered
Westwood Specialty Care, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered
Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered
Ida County
1,649 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
155 positive, 9.4% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,266
76 recovered
2 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 13.9
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 28
Peak, 63 on 9-24
Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8
Sac County
2,961 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
328 positive, 11.1% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,375
153 recovered
1 death
Percent positive, 14-day average, 12.0
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 67
Peak, 120 on 9-24
Low point after peak, 6 on 7-12, 7-13, 7-23, 7-24, 7-25, 7-31
Monona County
2,058 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
194 positive, 9.4% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,235
116 recovered
1 death
Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.7
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 32
Peak, 44 on 9-24
Low point after peak, 1 on 8-15, 8-16, 8-17
Carroll County
6,328 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
881 positive, 13.9% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 4,371
559 recovered
6 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 20.0
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 207
Peak, 192 on 9-7
Low point after peak, 22 on 8-7, 8-8
Harrison County
3,242 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
435 positive, 13.4% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,078
191 recovered
5 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 22.0
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 180
Peak, 195 on 10-7
Low point after peak, 180 on 10-10
Long-term care facility outbreaks
Longview Home Inc., 22 positive cases, 2 recovered
Rose Vista Home, 78 positive cases, 14 recovered
Shelby County
2,610 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
306 positive, 11.7% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,643
275 recovered
1 death
Percent positive, 14-day average, 7.8
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 36
Peak, 62 on 6-26
Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22
Audubon County
1,312 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
111 positive, 8.8% of those tested
Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,089
43 recovered
1 death
Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.0
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 31
Peak, 45 on 10-1, 10-2, 10-4
Low point after peak, 30 on 10-9
Statewide
855,733 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of state population
98,375 positive, 11.5% of those tested
75,947 recovered
1,455 deaths
Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.1
14-day rolling average
On 10-10, 11,074
Peak, 12,655 on 9-5
Low point after peak, 10,263 on 9-14
Long-term care center outbreaks
54 total
1,164 positive
Note about long-term care statistics: According to Amy McCoy, COVID-19 media relations, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), long-term care information is updated overnight at the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
The facility have more up-to-date information than what may be on the website at a particular time, based on when the state website is updated.
The county reports this information to IDPH.
The numbers include staff in addition to residents.