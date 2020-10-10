 Skip to main content
COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County increase to 10
DBR Coronavirus Graphic

The number of Crawford County residents who have died of COVID-19 is now up to 10, according to statistics on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The count has stood at seven as of Monday. 

Two more deaths were posted on the state website on Friday and an additional one was recorded for Crawford County on Saturday.

Carroll County also saw one more death and is now up to six total.

Thomas Rest Haven in Carroll is no longer listed among the long-term care facility outbreaks on the state website. As of October 8, the facility was listed with 17 positive cases and 15 recoveries.

COVID-19 statistics

As of 11 a.m. 10-10

From coronavirus.iowa.gov

Crawford County

5,631 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

1,221 positive, 21.7% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 7,118

911 recovered

10 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.5

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 123

Peak, 306 on 5-16

Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17

Long-term care facility outbreaks

Eventide Lutheran Home, 17 positive cases, 2 recovered

Denison Care Center, 15 positive cases, 2 recovered

Woodbury County

34,242 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

6,300 positive, 18.4% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,144

4,549 recovered

77 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.0

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 740

Peak, 1,542 on 5-6

Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4

Long-term care facility outbreaks

Sunrise Retirement Community, 11 positive cases, 2 recovered

Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 16 positive cases, 3 recovered

Westwood Specialty Care, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered

Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 3 positive cases, 0 recovered

Ida County

1,649 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population

155 positive, 9.4% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,266

76 recovered

2 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 13.9

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 28

Peak, 63 on 9-24

Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8

Sac County

2,961 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

328 positive, 11.1% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,375

153 recovered

1 death

Percent positive, 14-day average, 12.0

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 67

Peak, 120 on 9-24

Low point after peak, 6 on 7-12, 7-13, 7-23, 7-24, 7-25, 7-31

Monona County

2,058 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population

194 positive, 9.4% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,235

116 recovered

1 death

Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.7

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 32

Peak, 44 on 9-24

Low point after peak, 1 on 8-15, 8-16, 8-17

Carroll County

6,328 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

881 positive, 13.9% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 4,371

559 recovered

6 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 20.0

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 207

Peak, 192 on 9-7

Low point after peak, 22 on 8-7, 8-8

Harrison County

3,242 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population

435 positive, 13.4% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,078

191 recovered

5 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 22.0

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 180

Peak, 195 on 10-7

Low point after peak, 180 on 10-10

Long-term care facility outbreaks

Longview Home Inc., 22 positive cases, 2 recovered

Rose Vista Home, 78 positive cases, 14 recovered

Shelby County

2,610 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population

306 positive, 11.7% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,643

275 recovered

1 death

Percent positive, 14-day average, 7.8

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 36

Peak, 62 on 6-26

Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22

Audubon County

1,312 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population

111 positive, 8.8% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,089

43 recovered

1 death

Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.0

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 31

Peak, 45 on 10-1, 10-2, 10-4

Low point after peak, 30 on 10-9

Statewide

855,733 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of state population

98,375 positive, 11.5% of those tested

75,947 recovered

1,455 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.1

14-day rolling average

On 10-10, 11,074

Peak, 12,655 on 9-5

Low point after peak, 10,263 on 9-14

Long-term care center outbreaks

54 total

1,164 positive

Note about long-term care statistics: According to Amy McCoy, COVID-19 media relations, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), long-term care information is updated overnight at the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.

The facility have more up-to-date information than what may be on the website at a particular time, based on when the state website is updated.

The county reports this information to IDPH.

The numbers include staff in addition to residents.

