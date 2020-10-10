COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County increase to 10

The number of Crawford County residents who have died of COVID-19 is now up to 10, according to statistics on the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The count has stood at seven as of Monday.

Two more deaths were posted on the state website on Friday and an additional one was recorded for Crawford County on Saturday.

Carroll County also saw one more death and is now up to six total.

Thomas Rest Haven in Carroll is no longer listed among the long-term care facility outbreaks on the state website. As of October 8, the facility was listed with 17 positive cases and 15 recoveries.

COVID-19 statistics

As of 11 a.m. 10-10

Crawford County

5,631 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

1,221 positive, 21.7% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 7,118

911 recovered

10 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.5