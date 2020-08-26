COVID-19 Statistics, as of 3:40 p.m., 8-26-2020

From coronavirus.iowa.gov
Crawford County
Lab results received yesterday
15 tested 12 negative 3 positive
Totals
4,034 tested, 1 of 4
3,156 negative, 1 of 5
803 positive, 19.9% of those tested
(1/21 of county population)
Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 14.9%
Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 60
705 recovered
3 deaths
State results
Lab results received yesterday
5,040 tested 4,302 negative 446 positive
Totals
608,333 tested, 1 of 5
535,573 negative, 1 of 6
58,235 positive, 9.6% of those tested
(1/54 of state population)
Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 8.6%
Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 7,763
44,903 recovered
1,067 deaths
Top 10 counties by positive cases
Polk 12,021
Woodbury 4,002
Black Hawk 3,546
Johnson, 2,859
Linn 2,809
Dallas 2,158
Scott 2,047
Dubuque 1,932
Buena Vista 1,817
Story 1,738
Top 10 counties by percent positive - past 14-day average
Plymouth 21.9%
Howard 20.8%
Marion 16.6%
Clinton 16.2
Sioux 16.2
Carroll 15.7%
Des Moines 15.5%
Crawford 14.9%
Johnson 14.2%
Lee 14.2%
Top 10 counties by cases, based on 100,000 population
Buena Vista 9,143
Crawford 4,680
Marshall 3,987
Wright 3,909
Woodbury 3,903
Tama 3,508
Louisa 3,438
Wapello 2,948
Franklin 2,736
Black Hawk 2,678