COVID-19 Statistics, as of 3:40 p.m., 8-26-2020
COVID-19 Statistics, as of 3:40 p.m., 8-26-2020

From coronavirus.iowa.gov

Crawford County

Lab results received yesterday

15 tested 12 negative 3 positive

Totals

4,034 tested, 1 of 4

3,156 negative, 1 of 5

803 positive, 19.9% of those tested

(1/21 of county population)

Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 14.9%

Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 60

705 recovered

3 deaths

State results

Lab results received yesterday

5,040 tested 4,302 negative 446 positive

Totals

608,333 tested, 1 of 5

535,573 negative, 1 of 6

58,235 positive, 9.6% of those tested

(1/54 of state population)

Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 8.6%

Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 7,763

44,903 recovered

1,067 deaths

Top 10 counties by positive cases

Polk 12,021

Woodbury 4,002

Black Hawk 3,546

Johnson, 2,859

Linn 2,809

Dallas 2,158

Scott 2,047

Dubuque 1,932

Buena Vista 1,817

Story 1,738

Top 10 counties by percent positive - past 14-day average

Plymouth 21.9%

Howard 20.8%

Marion 16.6%

Clinton 16.2

Sioux 16.2

Carroll 15.7%

Des Moines 15.5%

Crawford 14.9%

Johnson 14.2%

Lee 14.2%

Top 10 counties by cases, based on 100,000 population

Buena Vista 9,143

Crawford 4,680

Marshall 3,987

Wright 3,909

Woodbury 3,903

Tama 3,508

Louisa 3,438

Wapello 2,948

Franklin 2,736

Black Hawk 2,678

