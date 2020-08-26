COVID-19 Statistics, as of 9:37 a.m., 8-26-2020

From coronavirus.iowa.gov
Crawford County
Lab results received yesterday
15 tested 12 negative 3 positive
Totals
4,031 tested, 1 of 4
3,155 negative, 1 of 5
801 positive, 19.9% of those tested
(1/21 of county population)
Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 14.5%
Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 60
704 recovered
3 deaths
State results
Lab results received yesterday
5,040 tested 4,302 negative 446 positive
Totals
607,527 tested, 1 of 5
535,162 negative, 1 of 6
57,893 positive, 9.5% of those tested
(1/55 of state population)
Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 8.3%
Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 7,429
44,863 recovered
1,061 deaths
Top 10 counties by positive cases
Polk 11,980
Woodbury 4,000
Black Hawk 3,539
Linn 2,792
Johnson 2,744
Dallas 2,144
Scott 2,032
Dubuque 1,926
Buena Vista 1,817
Story 1,727
Top 10 counties by percent positive - past 14-day average
Plymouth 21.6%
Howard 20.9%
Marion 16.1%
Sioux 15.9%
Carroll 15.7%
Clinton 15.7%
Des Moines 14.7%
Crawford 14.5%
Lee 14.0%
Winneshiek 13.9%
Top 10 counties by cases, based on 100,000 population
Buena Vista 9,143
Crawford 4,668
Marshall 3,967
Wright 3,091
Woodbury 3,901
Tama 3,508
Louisa 3,429
Wapello 2,929
Franklin 2,726
Black Hawk 2,673