COVID-19 Statistics, as of 9:37 a.m., 8-26-2020
From coronavirus.iowa.gov

Crawford County

Lab results received yesterday

15 tested 12 negative 3 positive

Totals

4,031 tested, 1 of 4

3,155 negative, 1 of 5

801 positive, 19.9% of those tested

(1/21 of county population)

Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 14.5%

Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 60

704 recovered

3 deaths

State results

Lab results received yesterday

5,040 tested 4,302 negative 446 positive

Totals

607,527 tested, 1 of 5

535,162 negative, 1 of 6

57,893 positive, 9.5% of those tested

(1/55 of state population)

Percent of positive cases - 14 day average: 8.3%

Individuals positive, 14-day rolling average: 7,429

44,863 recovered

1,061 deaths

Top 10 counties by positive cases

Polk 11,980

Woodbury 4,000

Black Hawk 3,539

Linn 2,792

Johnson 2,744

Dallas 2,144

Scott 2,032

Dubuque 1,926

Buena Vista 1,817

Story 1,727

Top 10 counties by percent positive - past 14-day average

Plymouth 21.6%

Howard 20.9%

Marion 16.1%

Sioux 15.9%

Carroll 15.7%

Clinton 15.7%

Des Moines 14.7%

Crawford 14.5%

Lee 14.0%

Winneshiek 13.9%

Top 10 counties by cases, based on 100,000 population

Buena Vista 9,143

Crawford 4,668

Marshall 3,967

Wright 3,091

Woodbury 3,901

Tama 3,508

Louisa 3,429

Wapello 2,929

Franklin 2,726

Black Hawk 2,673

