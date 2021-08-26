COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Carroll on Friday

Carroll County residents are again being offered an opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be conducted Friday, August 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carroll County Public Health (CCPH) offices now located within St. Anthony Regional Hospital on the second floor corridor, directly south of St. Anthony cafeteria, between Wolfe Eye Clinic (formerly St. Anthony Eye Clinic) and the Iowa Heart Center.

Moderna, Pfizer and J & J vaccines will be available for either the first or second dose. Third doses will not be available at this clinic.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are appreciated. Call 712-794-5408 to schedule. Masks are required. Bring your insurance card if you have one. Vaccines are free of charge but an administration fee is sent to insurance, if you have it.

“With the Delta variant becoming more common, it’s better to get inoculated sooner rather than later,” said Sara Schulte, RN, BSN, Carroll County Public Health Nurse. “If you’ve been on the fence until now, we urge you to seriously consider the risks of the virus. We have ample supply of vaccine available for students age 12 and older who are returning to school or college.”