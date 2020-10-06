COVID cases steady at CCMH

“We don’t want people to put off care that they should be receiving because they’re afraid they might come here and run into something.”

Muck noted that the sick and well clinics don’t come into contact.

“They are very separate,” she said. “Nobody who is sick sits in our waiting room at all. They are out waiting in their cars to be called in. They are brought in through a different entrance, which is sectioned off from the rest of the clinic. We have good processes in our emergency department, as well.”

The inpatient side of the hospital is also isolated from the COVID area, she said.

Luensmann said all of the hospital’s specialty clinics are in operation.

“People should feel very safe, regardless of what area of the hospital they are coming to,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to make certain people are safe. They shouldn’t be afraid to come

out here, see their physician, and get the care they need.”

Everyone in the hospital is required to wear a mask, Muck said.