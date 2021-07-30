COVID Numbers, 7/28/2021

Deaths
State: 6,183
- Underlying cause of deaths (disease that initiated the events resulting in death): 5,451
- Contributing factor in deaths (disease or condition that contributes to death): 732
- 5,715 pre-existing condition
- 468 no pre-existing condition
Audubon County: 13
Carroll County: 52
Crawford County: 41
Harrison County: 73
Ida County: 35
Monona County: 31
Sac County: 20
Shelby County: 38
Total tests/Positive tests/14-day positivity percentage
State: 5,318,317/410,166/5.9%
Audubon County: 14,455/554/3.2%
Carroll County: 40,049/3,083/3.9%
Crawford County: 30,599/2,988/18.0%
Harrison County: 22,827/1,966/8.8%
Ida County: 13,617/1,049/11.9%
Monona County: 19,689/931/8.2%
Sac County: 22,553/1,420/4.6%
Shelby County: 18,554/1,383/4.1%
Past 14-day average/past 7-day average
Percent positive test average calculated by sum of total positive tests divided by sum of total tests for past period of days (14 days/7 days)
State: 5.7%/6.6%
Audubon County: 3.2%/4.6%
Carroll County: 3.6%/5.5%
Crawford County: 17.3%/22.2%
Harrison County: 9.9%/9.6%
Ida County: 8.4%/14.0%
Monona County: 7.6%/10.0%
Sac County: 4.0%/5.3%
Shelby County: 5.1%/4.9%