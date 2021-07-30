 Skip to main content
COVID Numbers, 7/28/2021
COVID Numbers, 7/28/2021

DBR coronavirus graphic from metro

Deaths

State: 6,183

  • Underlying cause of deaths (disease that initiated the events resulting in death): 5,451
  • Contributing factor in deaths (disease or condition that contributes to death): 732
  • 5,715 pre-existing condition
  • 468 no pre-existing condition

Audubon County: 13

Carroll County: 52

Crawford County: 41

Harrison County: 73

Ida County: 35

Monona County: 31

Sac County: 20

Shelby County: 38

Total tests/Positive tests/14-day positivity percentage

State: 5,318,317/410,166/5.9%

Audubon County: 14,455/554/3.2%

Carroll County: 40,049/3,083/3.9%

Crawford County: 30,599/2,988/18.0%

Harrison County: 22,827/1,966/8.8%

Ida County: 13,617/1,049/11.9%

Monona County: 19,689/931/8.2%

Sac County: 22,553/1,420/4.6%

Shelby County: 18,554/1,383/4.1%

Past 14-day average/past 7-day average

Percent positive test average calculated by sum of total positive tests divided by sum of total tests for past period of days (14 days/7 days)

State: 5.7%/6.6%

Audubon County: 3.2%/4.6%

Carroll County: 3.6%/5.5%

Crawford County: 17.3%/22.2%

Harrison County: 9.9%/9.6%

Ida County: 8.4%/14.0%

Monona County: 7.6%/10.0%

Sac County: 4.0%/5.3%

Shelby County: 5.1%/4.9%

