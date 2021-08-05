 Skip to main content
COVID numbers (as of August 4, 2021)
COVID numbers (as of August 4, 2021)

DBR coronavirus graphic from metro

Deaths

State: 6,193

• Underlying cause of deaths (disease that initiated the events resulting in death): 5,460

• Contributing factor in deaths (disease or condition that contributes to death): 733

• 5,725 pre-existing condition

• 468 no pre-existing condition

Audubon County: 14 (last week 13)

Carroll County: 52

Crawford County: 41

Harrison County: 73

Ida County: 35

Monona County: 31

Sac County: 20

Shelby County: 38

Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days

Audubon County: 14,568/558/0

Carroll County: 40,319/3,104/15

Crawford County: 30,874/3,034/29

Harrison County: 22,961/1,977/5

Ida County: 13,786/1,073/22

Monona County: 19,761/934/1

Sac County: 22,673/1,426/7

Shelby County: 18,725/1,395/10

Percent of positive tests past 7 days/14 days

Audubon County: 0.0%/4.1%

Carroll County: 8.0%/6.0%

Crawford County: 15.0%/18.5%

Harrison County: 6.0%/9.5%

Ida County: 25.0%/14.7%

Monona County: 2.0%/6.9%%

Sac County: 9.0%/5.8%

Shelby County: 8.0%/5.9%

Percent fully vaccinated by recipient county of residence

• Audubon: 49.2%

• Carroll: 50.7%

• Crawford: 42.1%

• Harrison: 38.8%

• Ida: 39.6%

• Monona: 42.8%

• Sac: 42.8%

• Shelby: 48.5%

State percentage: 47.2%

County with highest percent vaccinated: Johnson: 59.0%

