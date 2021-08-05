COVID numbers (as of August 4, 2021)

Deaths
State: 6,193
• Underlying cause of deaths (disease that initiated the events resulting in death): 5,460
• Contributing factor in deaths (disease or condition that contributes to death): 733
• 5,725 pre-existing condition
• 468 no pre-existing condition
Audubon County: 14 (last week 13)
Carroll County: 52
Crawford County: 41
Harrison County: 73
Ida County: 35
Monona County: 31
Sac County: 20
Shelby County: 38
Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days
Audubon County: 14,568/558/0
Carroll County: 40,319/3,104/15
Crawford County: 30,874/3,034/29
Harrison County: 22,961/1,977/5
Ida County: 13,786/1,073/22
Monona County: 19,761/934/1
Sac County: 22,673/1,426/7
Shelby County: 18,725/1,395/10
Percent of positive tests past 7 days/14 days
Audubon County: 0.0%/4.1%
Carroll County: 8.0%/6.0%
Crawford County: 15.0%/18.5%
Harrison County: 6.0%/9.5%
Ida County: 25.0%/14.7%
Monona County: 2.0%/6.9%%
Sac County: 9.0%/5.8%
Shelby County: 8.0%/5.9%
Percent fully vaccinated by recipient county of residence
• Audubon: 49.2%
• Carroll: 50.7%
• Crawford: 42.1%
• Harrison: 38.8%
• Ida: 39.6%
• Monona: 42.8%
• Sac: 42.8%
• Shelby: 48.5%
State percentage: 47.2%
County with highest percent vaccinated: Johnson: 59.0%