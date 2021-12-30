COVID update

Following are the most recent numbers for COVID-19 from the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov, updated as of December 28.
Crawford County numbers
- Total tests: 38,918
- Total positive tests: 4,030
- Individuals tested: 11,219
- Individuals positive: 3,718
- Total recovered: 3,524
- Past 7 day positive average: 9.6%
- Past 7 day positive cases: 22
Positive tests last 7 days by age group
- 0-17: 27%
- 18-29: 23%
- 30-39: 5%
- 40-49: 18%
- 50-59: 14%
- 60-69: 14%
State numbers
- Total tested: 7,558,642
- Total positive tests: 619,958
- Individuals tested: 2,278,661
- Individuals positive: 573,032
- Total recovered: 522,518
- Past 7 day positive average: 11.6%
- Past 7 day positive cases: 10,162
Positive tests last 7 days by age group
- 0-17: 14%
- 18-29: 23%
- 30-39: 19%
- 40-49: 15%
- 50-59: 13%
- 60-69: 10%
- 70-79: 5%
- 80 and older: 2%
Hospitalizations
- COVID patients in hospital: 711
- COVID patients in ICU: 165
- COVID patients admitted in last 24 hours (from date of update): 128
New hospital admissions by age group
- 0-17: 4%
- 18-29: 7%
- 30-39: 6%
- 40-49: 11%
- 50-59: 11%
- 60-69: 21%
- 70-79: 22%
- 80 and older: 15%
- Unknown: 2%
Those not fully vaccinated account for the following.
- 83.0% of COVID patients in ICU
- 80.6% of patients in hospital because of COVID-19; number excludes patients hospitalized for another reason but are also positive for COVID-19
Long-term care outbreaks: 23
Deaths
- State: 7,858 total deaths; 59 confirmed deaths in last 7 days, reported on December 28, occurred between July 16 and December 27
- Audubon County: 18
- Carroll County: 57
- Crawford County: 49
- Harrison County: 83
- Ida County: 42
- Monona County: 41
- Sac County: 28
- Shelby County: 44
Vaccination rates (fully vaccinated - CDC numbers)
State
- Total population: 58.9%
- 12 and older: 67.9%
- 18 and older: 70.2%
- 65 and older: 91.4%
Crawford County
- Total population: 51.3%
- 12 and older: 61.4%
- 18 and older: 64.2%
- 65 and older: 84.9%