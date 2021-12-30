 Skip to main content
COVID update

  • Updated
  • 0

Following are the most recent numbers for COVID-19 from the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov, updated as of December 28.

Crawford County numbers

  • Total tests: 38,918
  • Total positive tests: 4,030
  • Individuals tested: 11,219
  • Individuals positive: 3,718
  • Total recovered: 3,524
  • Past 7 day positive average: 9.6%
  • Past 7 day positive cases: 22

Positive tests last 7 days by age group

  • 0-17: 27%
  • 18-29: 23%
  • 30-39: 5%
  • 40-49: 18%
  • 50-59: 14%
  • 60-69: 14%

State numbers

  • Total tested: 7,558,642
  • Total positive tests: 619,958
  • Individuals tested: 2,278,661
  • Individuals positive: 573,032
  • Total recovered: 522,518
  • Past 7 day positive average: 11.6%
  • Past 7 day positive cases: 10,162

Positive tests last 7 days by age group

  • 0-17: 14%
  • 18-29: 23%
  • 30-39: 19%
  • 40-49: 15%
  • 50-59: 13%
  • 60-69: 10%
  • 70-79: 5%
  • 80 and older: 2%

Hospitalizations

  • COVID patients in hospital: 711
  • COVID patients in ICU: 165
  • COVID patients admitted in last 24 hours (from date of update): 128

New hospital admissions by age group

  • 0-17: 4%
  • 18-29: 7%
  • 30-39: 6%
  • 40-49: 11%
  • 50-59: 11%
  • 60-69: 21%
  • 70-79: 22%
  • 80 and older: 15%
  • Unknown: 2%

Those not fully vaccinated account for the following.

  • 83.0% of COVID patients in ICU
  • 80.6% of patients in hospital because of COVID-19; number excludes patients hospitalized for another reason but are also positive for COVID-19

Long-term care outbreaks: 23

Deaths

  • State: 7,858 total deaths; 59 confirmed deaths in last 7 days, reported on December 28, occurred between July 16 and December 27
  • Audubon County: 18
  • Carroll County: 57
  • Crawford County: 49
  • Harrison County: 83
  • Ida County: 42
  • Monona County: 41
  • Sac County: 28
  • Shelby County: 44

Vaccination rates (fully vaccinated - CDC numbers)

State

  • Total population: 58.9%
  • 12 and older: 67.9%
  • 18 and older: 70.2%
  • 65 and older: 91.4%

Crawford County

  • Total population: 51.3%
  • 12 and older: 61.4%
  • 18 and older: 64.2%
  • 65 and older: 84.9%
