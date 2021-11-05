COVID vaccine boosters available at CCMH

Moderna vaccine to be given as booster for previous Moderna, Pfizer or J&J vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, individuals who are eligible must be:

-65 years or older

-Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

-Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (such as chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart conditions)

-Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (such as healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, teachers, grocery store workers)

Time since the previous vaccination is also a requirement.

“If they received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer and it has been six months or more since their second dose, or if they received one dose of Johnson & Johnson and it has been two months or more after that initial dose, they are eligible for the booster,” Rasmussen said.

Proof of previous vaccination is required.