Craig Von Glan
Craig Von Glan

Craig Von Glan 79, died Sunday, July 25, at Swan Place in Carroll.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Peterson, of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Laurie: and brothers, Kim and Kendall.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

