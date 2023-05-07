The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget at its April 18 meeting.

The overall property tax levy for county residents who live in a town or city is $5.01751 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which is down $.00029 from the previous year. For rural residents, the property tax levy also decreased slightly to $9.06751 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

A non-rural resident in a home valued at $100,000 would pay approximately $501 in taxes. A rural resident would pay $906.

The budget features revenues of $23,475,315 and expenditures of $25,954,410.

A portion of those expenditures goes toward the continuing roads and bridges repair work throughout the county.

At its April 25 meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a federal aid agreement for $1 million that will be used to replace a bridge along County Road E16 in Soldier Township, over the Soldier River Tributary.

“The deck condition is very poor on that bridge,” said county engineer Paul Assman. “We’ve done a number of patches on it. The structure is sound — it’s capable of carrying legal loads — but the deck is deteriorating.”

Calhoun-Burns and Associates is the design consultant for the bridge, and the county will put the project out for bid in January 2024.

The federal aid funds will be distributed through the Iowa Department of Transportation, and the county is also receiving $160,000 from the Hungry Canyons Alliance for the project.

The county’s secondary roads department is currently working on a bridge along County Road L51, between Ricketts and Charter Oak. That $1.25 million project began in late February, and Assman said it should be finished by mid-summer.