Crawford County Area Republican Women talk property taxes March 29

  • 0

The Crawford County Area Republican Women (CCRW) will meet at Bella Sera Restaurant in Denison at 6 p.m. pm on March 29. The program at this meeting will be “Let’s Talk Property Taxes." Ernie Adkison with Iowans for Tax Relief (ITR) will present the program.

Adkison joined ITR in 2011 and has a passion for sharing with conservatives who want to make Iowa a better place to live, do business, and raise a family.

Iowans continue to write larger checks for property they own. Ernie will discuss some of the key problems and offer some tried and true solutions that are currently being discussed in the legislature. He will also share briefly about ITR's story.

Crawford County Republican Women President Gwen Ecklund invites interested area Republicans to attend this free meeting. Dutch-treat food and beverages are available to order. Ecklund stated, “Our meetings are for conservative men and students, as well as women. Our goal is to share great programs and learning.” Questions can be directed to Ecklund at 712-269-2250.

