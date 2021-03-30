Crawford County Cattlemen's Association selects scholarship winners

 Dawson Gress, who plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University; scholarship sponsored by CCCA

 Loryn Schultz, who plans to attend GCU or Iowa State University and major in graphic design; scholarship sponsored by CCCA

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants have to be a senior in high school, and their parents, guardians or they have to be a producer or associate member for the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and plan to further their education. Applicants have to fill out an easy essay scholarship form and provide one letter of recommendation.

Scholarship money will be awarded at next year’s annual banquet upon successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary education.