Crawford County Cattlemen's Association selects scholarship winners

The Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) awarded 10 $500 scholarships at its annual banquet Saturday night at Boulders Conference Center.
Following are the recipients.
Zachary Willenborg, who plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) to major in ag systems technology; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Cody Von Glan, who plans to attend DMACC to major in welding; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Joe Graeve, who plans to attend Western Iowa Tech Community College to major in agriculture management; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Paige Kastner, who plans to attend Iowa State University to double major in seed science and agronomy; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Carson Schultz, who plans to attend Northeast Community College and major in diversified agriculture; scholarship sponsored by Dunlap Livestock Auction
Gavin Reineke, who plans to attend Buena Vista University and major in animal science; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Kendra Creese, who plans to attend Iowa Western Community College and major in dental hygiene; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Thomas Welch, who plans to attend DMACC and major in agronomy; scholarship sponsored by Kunze Trucking and CCCA
Dawson Gress, who plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
Loryn Schultz, who plans to attend GCU or Iowa State University and major in graphic design; scholarship sponsored by CCCA
To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants have to be a senior in high school, and their parents, guardians or they have to be a producer or associate member for the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and plan to further their education. Applicants have to fill out an easy essay scholarship form and provide one letter of recommendation.
Scholarship money will be awarded at next year’s annual banquet upon successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary education.
The CCCA will also add $50 to any scholarship recipient that helps at the Beef Quarters at the Iowa State Fair in August. Recipients can contact any director if interested in working at the Beef Quarters.