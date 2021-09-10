Crawford County, CCMH sued for patient death

Suit names doctors, nurse, specialty orthopedic service

Crawford County and Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) are the subject of a lawsuit filed by the estate of an individual who died at the hospital.

Thomas Plagge, an employee of Smithfield Foods, died on May 4.

The lawsuit was brought by his estate and Plagge’s widow, Blanca Plagge, administratrix of his estate.

Along with the county and the hospital, the lawsuit names locum tenens ER provider Eric Opheim, D.O.; Julie Nielsen, ARNP; Ruslan Safarov, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with Tri State Specialists; and Tri State Specialists, LLP.

The lawsuit petition claims the named individuals are responsible for Plagge’s death because “the evaluation and treatment of Thomas Plagge … fell below the standard of care and was negligent,” which caused Plagge “to suffer pre-death physical pain and suffering, pre-death loss of bodily function, and pre-mature death.”

“The standard of care violations committed by Defendant Opheim were willful and wanton in nature and created an obvious risk that made harm to Thomas Plagge highly probable, and he was consciously indifference (sic) to the consequences of his conduct,” the petition states.