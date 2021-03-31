Crawford County Community Foundation grants $103,840 to community projects

The Crawford County Community Foundation announced that grants totaling $103,840 were awarded to Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects as part of its spring grant cycle.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board.
|Organization
Project
|Award
|Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA)
|Crawford County Operational Support
|$1,650
Charter Oak Community Club
Cement Slab for Building
$4,000
Charter Oak Fire Department
New Fire Helmets
$2,500
City of Buck Grove
New Flooring in City Hall
$1,000
City of Kiron
North Park Playground
$3,500
City of Ricketts
City Playground Equipment
$1,990
Crawford County Fair Association
Improving Swine Barn Pens
$12,000
Crawford County Shooting Sports
Youth Marksmanship League
$3,500
Crossroads of Crawford County
CoCares for Elderly and Caregivers
$4,000
Dow City Community Club
Community Building Floor Resurfacing
$6,000
Dow City-Arion Fire and Rescue
Protective Fire Gear
$2,500
Friends of Yellow Smoke
Outdoor Playscape
$4,000
Kiron Fire Department
Community CPR Training
$2,500
Little Hawks Childcare Center
Childcare Center Renovation and Equipment
$12,000
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom
Agricultural Literacy for ELL Denison
$500
Lutheran Services in Iowa
Behavioral Health Services in Crawford County
$1,200
Manilla Fire Department
Bunker Gear Replacement
$2,500
Manilla Wellness Center
Operational Support and Fitness Equipment
$6,000
Norelius Community Library
Newspaper Digitization Project
$1,000
Schleswig Volunteer Fire Department
Replacing Outdated Equipment
$2,500
Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, Inc.
Fish Habitat Conservation Project
$4,000
UCC-Child Care
Child Care Center Land Acquisition
$10,000
WESCO Industries
Respite Updates
$4,000
Western Iowa Expo
Equipment Needs
$5,000
Westside Community Club
Building Repair
$6,000
All grantees met the criteria as Crawford County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services.
Only organizations providing services in Crawford County were eligible to apply.
The usual in-person presentation of checks did not take place this year (or last year) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets national standards for community foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are chair, Janine Kock, Westside; vice chair, Scott Bowker, Denison; secretary/treasurer, Steve Vollstedt, Manilla; Nikki Ahart; Dow City; Deb Quandt; Westside; Maura Sailer; Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen, Denison; Sarah Weinbrandt, Charter Oak; and Alan Weiss, Schleswig.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.