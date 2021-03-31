Crawford County Community Foundation grants $103,840 to community projects

All grantees met the criteria as Crawford County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services.

Only organizations providing services in Crawford County were eligible to apply.

The usual in-person presentation of checks did not take place this year (or last year) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets national standards for community foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.