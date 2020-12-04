Crawford County EMS Conference to be conducted virtually in seven sessions

The 24th Annual Crawford County EMS Conference, sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), will be conducted virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic rules regarding crowds and social distancing.

The conference will begin with the first session on January 7 and conclude with the final presentation on March 18.

Each of the seven presentations last one hour and begin at 6:30 p.m. on the scheduled date.

Attending any of the virtual sessions is free but pre-registration is required.

Jason Franklin, director of emergency services for CCMH, said the EMS conference is designed to provide emergency services personnel with up‐to‐date life-saving skills and information from outstanding instructors.

While providing the EMS conference virtually presents unique challenges, Franklin said the change is worth it to provide training safely to the greatest number of volunteers.

Bruce Musgrave, CCMH Ambulance Department manager, said the investment in the expertise of each first responder, emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic and nurse is vital to providing the best emergency care possible.