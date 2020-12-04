Crawford County EMS Conference to be conducted virtually in seven sessions

The 24th Annual Crawford County EMS Conference, sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), will be conducted virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic rules regarding crowds and social distancing.
The conference will begin with the first session on January 7 and conclude with the final presentation on March 18.
Each of the seven presentations last one hour and begin at 6:30 p.m. on the scheduled date.
Attending any of the virtual sessions is free but pre-registration is required.
Jason Franklin, director of emergency services for CCMH, said the EMS conference is designed to provide emergency services personnel with up‐to‐date life-saving skills and information from outstanding instructors.
While providing the EMS conference virtually presents unique challenges, Franklin said the change is worth it to provide training safely to the greatest number of volunteers.
Bruce Musgrave, CCMH Ambulance Department manager, said the investment in the expertise of each first responder, emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic and nurse is vital to providing the best emergency care possible.
"So much of what EMS personnel do in emergency situations is quickly assessing and recognizing actual and potential life-threatening situations," Musgrave said.
Franklin added, "These situations can happen just about anywhere, whether that's at work, at home or in the community. Our goal is to enhance the skills of our emergency service professionals to respond in those situations."
Instructors will be covering a number of topics from evidence-based guidelines and central nervous system injuries to organ donation and fluid resuscitation and more.
“We have planned for a variety of instructors with a diverse and broad background in EMS to make presentation for the virtual conference," Franklin said. "We are excited to have them share their expertise and experience."
Following are the speakers scheduled for the EMS conference.
Scott Brown, BSN, RN-CEN, CHI-Bergan Mercy
Rebecca Meredith, BSN, RN, CCRM, C-NPT, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha
Michael Luft, MD
Elizabeth Bene, BSN, RN, CHI-Emmanuel Hospital
John Jorgenson, Iowa Donor Network
Jessica Lee, BSN, RN-CEN, Nebraska Medicine
Bruce Musgrave; NREMT-P, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Denison
Franklin also said continuing education credits are available to EMS conference participants.
"We are very pleased to be able to offer continuing education credits for our EMS and nursing professionals. EMS personnel will receive one hour of continuing education credit while nursing will receive one contact hour for each virtual session attended," he explained.
To pre-register for the EMS conference, call 712-265-2501 or email mwiebers@ccmhia.com. Registration is required one week prior to each of the virtual presentations.