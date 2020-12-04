Crawford County Farm rent is $320/acre

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning conducted an auction to rent the county farm, which encompasses 128.8 acres.

The farm is located one mile east of Arion on Lincoln Way.

Eight individuals attended the auction.

Prior to the auction, Chairman Cecil Blum stated that the successful bidder would pay $500 on Tuesday, with the balance due on or before March 1, 2021.

Jerry Brus, Jr., who is the current renter, stated that seven of the acres can’t be farmed.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz told the bidders to “Make your own decisions in regard to that.”

Blum noted the FSA will still pay for 128.8 acres.

The supervisors discussed a question of whether the county would put lime on the land.

Supervisor Eric Skoog said that former supervisor Randy Kuhlmann’s intention “was every three years to have it tested so we’d know for sure what needs to be put on it.”

Schultz said he was willing to look at it, but bidders should not assume it would happen.

Blum noted that the lime issue had not been an agenda item for the supervisors.