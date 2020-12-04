Crawford County Farm rent is $320/acre

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning conducted an auction to rent the county farm, which encompasses 128.8 acres.
The farm is located one mile east of Arion on Lincoln Way.
Eight individuals attended the auction.
Prior to the auction, Chairman Cecil Blum stated that the successful bidder would pay $500 on Tuesday, with the balance due on or before March 1, 2021.
Jerry Brus, Jr., who is the current renter, stated that seven of the acres can’t be farmed.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz told the bidders to “Make your own decisions in regard to that.”
Blum noted the FSA will still pay for 128.8 acres.
The supervisors discussed a question of whether the county would put lime on the land.
Supervisor Eric Skoog said that former supervisor Randy Kuhlmann’s intention “was every three years to have it tested so we’d know for sure what needs to be put on it.”
Schultz said he was willing to look at it, but bidders should not assume it would happen.
Blum noted that the lime issue had not been an agenda item for the supervisors.
“I want to be crystal clear - the bid you enter today – you choose to bid the farm as it sits,” Blum said.
He said the lime issue would be put on a future agenda and would be discussed.
“But what you’re bidding today is a farm with no guarantee that it’s going to be limed,” he said.
Schultz conducted the auction.
Bidding started at $200 to rent the farmland. Four individuals offered bids in increments of $10 during the auction.
Jerry Brus, Jr. won the auction with a final bid of $320 per acre.
Following the auction, Brus noted that many mulberry trees are encroaching on the crop ground at the farm and asked that something be done about them.
“I hate trees myself,” Schultz said. “We can look at it or hire somebody to do it.”
Schultz said he takes care of the trees on several farms he rents and he gives the bill to the landlord to pay.
“We’re always open to suggestions,” Schultz said.
“If you want a couple of us to come down and meet with you and take a walk-through with you, that would be fine,” Skoog said.