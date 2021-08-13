Crawford County Fine Arts Council to celebrate 2021-2022 season with kickoff event on Monday

Lowell is an L.A.-based comedian who brings sunshine of Southern California to every show he presents. He uses clever magic tricks to get the audience involved and his quick wit to get them laughing and smiling.

Along with the normal four Allied Concert services, the arts council will also present “Ball in the House,” which was the concert that was cancelled at the end of the 2019-2020 season. The group is a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group. The performance will be Friday, March 11.

Final performance of the season: Miss Myra & The Moonshiners, Tuesday, April 19

Myra and the 4-piece band will stop through favorite Dixiland tunes, sashay with old pop standards and swing with vintage jazz.

Admission to the concerns is through membership which costs $70 for a family, $35 for an adult and $5 for a student.