Crawford County Fine Arts Council to celebrate 2021-2022 season with kickoff event on Monday

The Crawford County Fine Arts Council will celebrate its new season with a kickoff on Monday, August 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Donna Reed Center in Denison.
Following are the performances for the new season.
First performance: David Shannon, Friday, October 8
Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles. He enjoyed a busy schedule performing with orchestras from around the world. He will be supported by a pianist and guitarist on this tour.
Second performance: Barron Ryan, Monday, November 8
Ryan is a virtuoso pianist and a charming entertainer. He loves to perform. His classical training shines through as he romps through Ragtime, Stride and Boogie-Woogie favorites.
Third performance: Beyond Boundaries, Thursday, January 6
Beyond Boundaries features Schleswig native Jena Nahnsen along with Jacob Metzler. They perform the traditional sounds of the Romantic era and the craziest sounds a person will ever hear a clarinet make. Beyond Boundaries will be the first performance in the arts council’s Shirley Vipond Local Artist series.
Fourth performance: Chipper Lowell, Monday, February 22
Lowell is an L.A.-based comedian who brings sunshine of Southern California to every show he presents. He uses clever magic tricks to get the audience involved and his quick wit to get them laughing and smiling.
Along with the normal four Allied Concert services, the arts council will also present “Ball in the House,” which was the concert that was cancelled at the end of the 2019-2020 season. The group is a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group. The performance will be Friday, March 11.
Final performance of the season: Miss Myra & The Moonshiners, Tuesday, April 19
Myra and the 4-piece band will stop through favorite Dixiland tunes, sashay with old pop standards and swing with vintage jazz.
Admission to the concerns is through membership which costs $70 for a family, $35 for an adult and $5 for a student.
Tickets can be purchased at The Country Rose, 1409 4th Avenue South in Denison or people can contact Cathy Christiansen at 712-263-3220 or Phyllis and Les Lewis at 712-263-4037.