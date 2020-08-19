Crawford County man wins $30,000 lottery prize

Brian Muhlbauer, of Denison, won a $30,000 lotter prize with a “Word Match” scratch game ticket purchased at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, 1620 Highway 30, in Denison. He was the third person to win the top prize in the game. Muhlbauer claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. Word Match is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.33. Photo submitted
