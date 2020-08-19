You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawford County man wins $30,000 lottery prize
0 comments

Crawford County man wins $30,000 lottery prize

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Brian Muhlbauer, Denison, $30,000 prize in Iowa Lottery Word Match scratch game

Brian Muhlbauer, of Denison, won a $30,000 lotter prize with a “Word Match” scratch game ticket purchased at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, 1620 Highway 30, in Denison. He was the third person to win the top prize in the game. Muhlbauer claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. Word Match is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.33. Photo submitted

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics