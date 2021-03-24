 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawford County nearing a year since first positive COVID case was reported
0 comments

Crawford County nearing a year since first positive COVID case was reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year on Sunday, March 29, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, an individual in the age group of 61-80.

As of Monday, the number of positive tests for the county stood at 2,816, just 14 more positive tests than were recorded last Thursday and 16 more than a week ago Monday.

The death toll has also slowed. The last death in Crawford County was reported between Monday, March 8, and Thursday, March 11.

As of yesterday, no additional deaths were reported for area counties.

Following are state and area numbers for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Deaths

State: 5,675 (the toll was 5,672 on Thursday)

Audubon County: 9 (no change)

Carroll County: 49 (no change)

Crawford County: 36 (no change)

Harrison County: 70 (no change)

Ida County: 32 (no change)

Monona County: 30 (no change)

Sac County: 18 (no change)

Shelby County: 34 (no change)

Total tests/positive cases

State

4,327,922 (4,292,009) total tests

373,985 (372,443) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 4.2%

Audubon County

10,904 (10,769) total tests

496 (494) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 0.4%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 1

Carroll County

33,105 (32,867) total tests

2,917 (2,911) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 4.4%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 6

Crawford County

25,272 (25,005) total tests

2,816 (2,804) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 3.9%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 12

Harrison County

19,301 (19,093) total tests

1,827 (1,820) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 3.2%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 11

Ida County

11,195 (11,051) total tests

971 (964) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 5.7%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 5

Monona County

16,632 (16,486) total tests

837 (833) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 2.3%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 5

Sac County

18,035 (17,909) total tests

1,294 (1,283) positive tests

14-day positivity percentage: 3.6%

Positive tests in past 7 days: 7

Long-term care outbreaks

1 (Wapello County) with 6 positive cases and no recoveries as of yet

Total long-term care resident deaths: 2,225 (no change from Thursday)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics