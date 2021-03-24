Crawford County nearing a year since first positive COVID case was reported

Last year on Sunday, March 29, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, an individual in the age group of 61-80.
As of Monday, the number of positive tests for the county stood at 2,816, just 14 more positive tests than were recorded last Thursday and 16 more than a week ago Monday.
The death toll has also slowed. The last death in Crawford County was reported between Monday, March 8, and Thursday, March 11.
As of yesterday, no additional deaths were reported for area counties.
Following are state and area numbers for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Deaths
State: 5,675 (the toll was 5,672 on Thursday)
Audubon County: 9 (no change)
Carroll County: 49 (no change)
Crawford County: 36 (no change)
Harrison County: 70 (no change)
Ida County: 32 (no change)
Monona County: 30 (no change)
Sac County: 18 (no change)
Shelby County: 34 (no change)
Total tests/positive cases
State
4,327,922 (4,292,009) total tests
373,985 (372,443) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 4.2%
Audubon County
10,904 (10,769) total tests
496 (494) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 0.4%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 1
Carroll County
33,105 (32,867) total tests
2,917 (2,911) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 4.4%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 6
Crawford County
25,272 (25,005) total tests
2,816 (2,804) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 3.9%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 12
Harrison County
19,301 (19,093) total tests
1,827 (1,820) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 3.2%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 11
Ida County
11,195 (11,051) total tests
971 (964) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 5.7%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 5
Monona County
16,632 (16,486) total tests
837 (833) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 2.3%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 5
Sac County
18,035 (17,909) total tests
1,294 (1,283) positive tests
14-day positivity percentage: 3.6%
Positive tests in past 7 days: 7
Long-term care outbreaks
1 (Wapello County) with 6 positive cases and no recoveries as of yet
Total long-term care resident deaths: 2,225 (no change from Thursday)