Crawford County nearing a year since first positive COVID case was reported

Last year on Sunday, March 29, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, an individual in the age group of 61-80.

As of Monday, the number of positive tests for the county stood at 2,816, just 14 more positive tests than were recorded last Thursday and 16 more than a week ago Monday.

The death toll has also slowed. The last death in Crawford County was reported between Monday, March 8, and Thursday, March 11.

As of yesterday, no additional deaths were reported for area counties.

Following are state and area numbers for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Deaths

State: 5,675 (the toll was 5,672 on Thursday)

Audubon County: 9 (no change)

Carroll County: 49 (no change)

Crawford County: 36 (no change)

Harrison County: 70 (no change)

Ida County: 32 (no change)

Monona County: 30 (no change)

Sac County: 18 (no change)