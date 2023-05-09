On Saturday, May 6, the Crawford County Shooting Sports team traveled to the M&G Gun Club in Schaller for the Ida County Shooting Sports hosted conference meet. There were a total of 152 students that competed in today’s event.

The Crawford County Shooting Sports team had 46 students attend the competition. The leaderboard once again read some new names, both from our team as well as the other conference teams. What excites me greatly about having the new names on the leaderboard is that it is a fair representation of the depth and width of our talent pool across all the team members, however we also know the talent level is rising and deepening in the other conference teams as well. Having teams so closely matched in talent has created some fun and exciting meets for students and families alike to really enjoy.

The wind did pick up pretty drastically following the early morning storms that ran through the area just before the meet and that led to some challenging shooting conditions. Even with the windy conditions however there were still two perfect rounds shot during the competition. Cale Paulsen of the Crawford County Shooting Sports team was one of those two students. An extra congratulations earned by Cale for doing so. Listed below are results from today’s meet:

HS Squads:

1) Our “V” Team consisting of Derek Scheuring, Jett Paulsen, Alex Gallagher, Tex Dunham, and Carson Wight brought home 1st place today with their overall score of 206.

2) South Central Calhoun brought home 2nd place with a score of 202

3) 3rd place went to our “1” Team consisting of Kylar Blunk, Brody Scheuring, Jakob Wigg, Garret Plagge, and John Graeve with their overall score of 201

HS Mens:

1) Carson Wight brought home the 1st place finish with his score of 46 and a RR of 16

2) 2nd place went to South Central Calhoun with a score of 46 and a RR of 7

3) 3rd place went to South Central Calhoun with a score of 45 and a RR of 25

HS Ladies:

1) Taya Adams brought home the first place finish with her score of 43

2) Ida County claimed the 2nd place finish with their score of 42

3) 3rd place was brought home by Charlotte Schrum with her score of 41.

MS Squads:

1) Our “R” Team consisting of Morgan Wood, Justice Luetje, Cale Paulsen, Coy Poggensee, and Owen Fink brought home 1st place today with their outstanding score of 207.

2) Ida County brought home 2nd place with a score of 193

3) Our “Y” team consisting of Luke Steinkamp, Brody Morgan, Grace Collins, Cooper Knickman, and Charlie Beeck brought home 3rd place today with their score of 164

MS Men:

1) Ida County took home the 1st place finish with a score of 47.

2) Cale Paulsen’s score of 46 netted him a second place finish.

3) Justice Luetje was right there to bring home 3rd place with a score of 45

MS Ladies:

1) Grace Collins brought home the 1st place finish with a score of 29.

2) Carroll County Shooters brought home the 2nd and 3rd place positions with their respective scores of 28 and 27.