Arion man charged with eight felonies in connection with drug sales investigation

Over the past few months, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation into illegal drug sales in Arion. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and two of the Crawford County reserve deputies at 555 Frederick Street in Arion. The search produced drug paraphernalia, over 20 firearms and a large amount of cash.

Based on the investigation, Kevin Michael DeWolf, 31, of Arion, was charged and arrested on April 19 on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, each a class D felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; one count of gathering, a class D felony; possession of an offensive weapon, a class D felony; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the execution of the search warrant by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

DeWolf is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

According to court records, DeWolf was release on $2,500 bail (10% cash bond) on April 20.