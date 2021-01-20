Carroll man pleads guilty to meth and firearm charges Pleads Guilty to Meth and Firearm Charges

Werneburg had a 2007 conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine while possessing a gun pled guilty January 19 in federal court in Sioux City.

Jeremy Werneburg, 41, of Carroll, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Werneburg was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in November 2007, in the United States District Court for Northern District of Iowa. The 2007 conviction prohibited Werneburg from legally possessing firearms.

At the plea hearing, Werneburg admitted that from November 2017 through about December 2018, he and others distributed more than 150 grams of pure methamphetamine. On October 7, 2018, law enforcement, utilizing a confidential informant, bought over 27 grams of pure methamphetamine from Werneburg. On November 9, 2018, law enforcement received a tip that Werneburg’s vehicle contained drugs. On the same date, Werneburg’s vehicle was searched and law enforcement seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine (pre-packaged in smaller amounts) and a handgun. The methamphetamine and gun were located in two separate hidden compartments in the vehicle.