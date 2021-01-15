Carroll man sentenced to federal prison for receipt of child pornography

Kyler Colten Cook, 30, of Carroll, was sentenced on January 13 to more than seven years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography. He entered a guilty plea to the charge on September 23 last year.

In a plea agreement, Cook admitted that between February 8, 2019, and December 3, 2019, he knowingly received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

While released pending trial, Cook was caught sending graphic texts and visual images to a female and was then detained in federal custody pending trial.

Cook was sentenced in Sioux City to 93 months’ imprisonment and fined $3,000. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Carroll Police Department.