Collision at Avenue C and Arrowhead Road in Denison on Tuesday evening

A collision on Avenue C at the intersection with Arrowhead Road in Denison on Tuesday evening sent one driver to the hospital with possible injuries and totaled the other vehicle.

Carolyn Logan Von Tersch, 60, of Denison, was driving a black 2021 Subaru Outback west on Avenue C, heading toward Fareway, when a silver 2015 Jeep Renegade ran in front of her, resulting in the two vehicles colliding.

The driver of the Jeep, Autumn Groves, 24, of Omaha, Nebraska, said she came to a complete stop on Arrowhead Road, facing north for the intersection with Avenue C, and misjudged the distance of Von Tersch’s oncoming vehicle when she crossed the intersection.

Groves and her passenger, Curran Groves, age 12, refused medical help; both had minor bruising and scrapes. Von Tersch had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was taken by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Groves was cited for failing to yield to the vehicle on the right and operating a non-registered vehicle.

The Groves vehicle received $4,500 damage and was considered totaled; a tow was privately arranged. Von Tersch’s vehicle received $5,500 damage and was disabled; a tow was privately arranged.