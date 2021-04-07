Court case update: Sentencing date rescheduled in federal court

Attorney J. Keith Rigg filed a motion to continue in federal district court in Sioux City last Tuesday to reschedule the sentencing date for his client, Brenda Jensen, of Denison. The federal court approved the rescheduling the following day.

The sentencing in the embezzlement case had been on April 12. It was rescheduled for 2 p.m. on June 25.

The reason given for the rescheduling was the development of additional facts to present to the court at the time of the sentencing, which would aid in the proper determination of a sentence for Jensen.

The document said the government offered no resistance to the motion.