Court date updates

Sentencing hearing date reset

The date for the sentencing hearing for Brenda Jensen has been reset to 3:15 p.m. on April 12, in the third floor courtroom at the Sioux City Courthouse. The date had been March 8. The motion to reset the date was filed on February 19 by J. Keith Rigg, Jensen’s attorney. The motion was unresisted by the government. Jensen, the former head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from May 2012 through March 2018.

Trial date reset

The trial date for Janine Keim has been reset for 9 a.m. on June 7 in the third floor courtroom at the Sioux City Courthouse. The trial date had originally been set for February 1 and then was continued to April 5. The motion to reset the trial date was unresisted by the government. Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded not guilty on December 16 last year to embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration. She is accused of embezzling approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.

Trial date continued