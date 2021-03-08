Court date updates

Sentencing hearing date reset
The date for the sentencing hearing for Brenda Jensen has been reset to 3:15 p.m. on April 12, in the third floor courtroom at the Sioux City Courthouse. The date had been March 8. The motion to reset the date was filed on February 19 by J. Keith Rigg, Jensen’s attorney. The motion was unresisted by the government. Jensen, the former head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from May 2012 through March 2018.
Trial date reset
The trial date for Janine Keim has been reset for 9 a.m. on June 7 in the third floor courtroom at the Sioux City Courthouse. The trial date had originally been set for February 1 and then was continued to April 5. The motion to reset the trial date was unresisted by the government. Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded not guilty on December 16 last year to embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration. She is accused of embezzling approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.
Trial date continued
The trial for Rachel Ann Fries, of Denison, has been continued to 9:30 a.m. on May 11. Fries was arrested on July 6 last year and initially charged with nine felonies in connection with the unauthorized use of a credit card, theft and forgery involving her employer, Siemer Plumbing and Heating, of Denison. One of the charges, 1st degree theft, was dismissed by the court on August 20. The trial was originally set for November 3 and was continued two other times. One of the continuations was in accordance with an Iowa Supreme Court November 10 order to postpone all jury trials until February 1.
Hearing on summary judgment set for March 24
A videoconference hearing for summary judgement in the employment lawsuit against the former mayor of Denison and a councilmember has been set for 8:30 a.m. on March 24. The lawsuit was filed in April 2019 by the attorney for Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford against Jared Beymer and Corey Curnyn, both individually and in their official capacities with the city. The lawsuit claims defamation against Crawford and Koch and the intentional infliction of severe emotional distress by Beymer and Curnyn against Crawford and Koch. The attorney for Beymer and Curnyn filed a motion for summary judgment on February 12, claiming the plaintiffs’ case has no genuine issue of material fact.