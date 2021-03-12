 Skip to main content
Court update: Arraignment Monday in murder trial
DBR District Court

The arraignment for Beth Ann Guzman, 44, of Dow City, will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 15, at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Guzman is charged with murder in the first degree in the February 21 shooting death of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Dave Frank, 46, at their residence at 504 East Fulton Street, Dow City.

Murder in the first degree is a class A felony.

Guzman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine -1st offense

Bail for Guzman was set at $100,000 cash or corporate surety.

She is being defended by John Loos Jr., an attorney assigned by the State Public Defender.

Assistant Attorney General Maureen F. Hughes has joined the prosecution at the request of the county attorney.

At an arraignment, formal charges will be read by the court and the defendant must enter a plea, according to the Guide to Iowa’s Court System.

